A Northwestern School Corp. school board member and current Galveston Town Marshal was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges related to fraud.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Steven Jones, 47, of rural Kokomo, is now facing two Level 6 felony charges of delivery of a false sales document and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document.
He was being held at the Howard County jail on a $10,000 cash bond, but bonded out Thursday evening.
The arrest stems from an investigation into Jones' role as a contracted bus driver for the corporation.
During his tenure as bus driver, the corporation installed GPS equipment on a bus owned by Jones, the release stated, and it was retrieved after his contract ended in 2019.
The school district agreed to pay repair bills for some of the damage caused to the bus during the equipment's installation, the release stated.
Police later discovered that Jones then allegedly created fraudulent invoices and submitted them to the corporation for reimbursement, but the repairs were not completed as indicated on the invoices.
Jones has been a member of the Northwestern school board since 2013, and he was appointed in his position as Galveston Town Marshal in May 2019.
Last August, Jones filed a lawsuit against the school district after the corporation removed Jones' bus route in an move that the school said at the time would save roughly $100,000 annually.
There is a final pre-trial conference in that civil matter on April 10 in Howard Superior Court 2, and it's unclear at this time what impact these new preliminary criminal charges will have on that case.
A court date on these new charges has not yet been set.
