Staying after school is usually the last thing kids want to do, but that hasn’t been the case at Northwestern School Corporation.
Twice a week, students who need a little more work in reading and math stay after school to hone their abilities.
And, according to school staff, kids are enjoying it.
“The kids are not anxious to stay after school,” Katie Griner, fourth-grade teacher at Northwestern Elementary. “They love it.”
And on an even better note, teachers are seeing growth in students.
Griner coordinates Northwestern’s after-school program, which launched in February.
Reading and math — two subject areas children have fallen behind in due to the COVID-19 pandemic — are the focus at Northwestern and Howard elementary schools.
Students work on deconstructing long words by breaking them down into syllables, reading comprehension and vocabulary.
During a session last month, students sat at a table covered with cards with different syllables on them. Students combined syllables to make words.
“It is super fundamental,” Griner said.
Math is much of the same, like breaking down multi-step problems.
“The thing that sets it apart is that students are receiving direct instruction from licensed teachers,” said Geana Moore, director of special services.
The curriculum is research-based, but after-school is meant to be less formal.
After-school sessions are held in a different room than a student’s classroom. There is down time before lessons begin, as well as snacks.
Students sit at tables that double as dry erase boards. They play games and chat it up with teachers about how their weekend was.
That it is fun is likely one reason why teachers say the program is working.
“I think that is safe to say that’s what’s happening across the district,” Moore said. “I feel like it’s benefitted everyone who’s participated.”
Another reason is the relationships teachers have with their students, such as when they ask them how their weekend was.
Meaningful connections and a family-like atmosphere are stressed at Northwestern. Those relationships show a child that their teacher cares, Griner said.
“They want to do well because they have that relationship with their teachers,” she added.
Middle-school students also work on reading and math concepts. High schoolers work on credit recovery.
The after-school program is funded through a Student Learning Recovery Grant from the Indiana Department of Education. Northwestern partnered with Indiana University Kokomo to write the grant and secure funding.
IUK education students help with the after-school program.
“If you can have another set of hands, you can keep it intentional,” Griner said.
Students participating in the program were identified through test scores and teacher recommendations. It is not mandatory to attend, but school officials say participation has been strong.
“After school is fun,” Tiffany Myers, principal at Northwestern Elementary, said. “We love our kids, we love our people.”
The after-school program runs through the end of the semester. Northwestern is exploring grant options to continue the program next school year.
“We’d love to have it,” Myers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.