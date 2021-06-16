A brief discussion Thursday was enough for the Northwestern School Board to give the district the go-ahead to further explore adding its own police department.
The district has school resource officers (SROs) at its buildings who are Howard County Sheriff’s deputies. It’s a side gig for the officers who tend to work second shift.
However, these officers often leave early, around 3 p.m. This can result in no SROs on campus at the end of the day.
“We’ve had several situations this year that have occurred after 3 o’clock where it would have been nice to have a police presence,” said Jeff Layden, director of operations for the school corporation.
Turnover is also an issue. When a sheriff’s deputy gets promoted or moved to first shift, it means the district gets a new SRO.
One of the reasons SROs are touted by proponents is their ability to be a familiar face among students and staff. Turnover can make growing those relationships more difficult.
“Our SROs are great, that’s not the issue,” Layden told the board. “It’s just the nature of their job and this job.”
A school-based police department could alleviate those issues, Layden said.
CFO Jamie Bolser said the district is considering two full-time officers, with one being the police chief. Northwestern is exploring its options on how it might fill the other full-time officer position. Bolser said they’re happy with their current SROs and are looking at how they could keep them.
One possible option would be a flex position, where an officer is employed by Northwestern but also works as a sheriff’s deputy. In this scenario, Northwestern would have priority, but the officer would also have jurisdiction as a deputy for the county. Indiana University Kokomo has a similar set up with the sheriff’s department.
“We’re willing to explore what’s best,” Bolser said.
Maconaquah School Corporation added its own police department last school year when its SRO was needed full time by the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.
Stephanie Tidd, assistant principal for Maconaquah High School, said having the school’s own police department solved some of the same issues Northwestern has experienced.
The district has one full-time SRO and another part-time officer. Tidd said the full-time officer, Wayne Ives, is in each school building every day and also works athletic events, proms and graduation.
Chet Sites is the part-time officer and is on school grounds two days a week. Maconaquah intends to increase it to three days a week.
“It has been a real positive experience,” said Tidd, who is also the CEO of the department. “By having our own police department, their primary responsibility is the school and students.”
Ives was an SRO at Western for 13 years and part of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years.
Maconaquah’s police department does a little bit of everything, including investigations, recovering items not returned to the school and wellness and home checks on students with attendance issues.
Tidd said it’s nice to have an officer on site, given how rural the school corporation is.
Northwestern CFO Jamie Bolser said the district has spoken with Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher about what jurisdiction might look like with a school police department.
The district could get allowance to patrol in front of the school and issue stop arm violations. Bolser said IUK has a similar agreement.
“I think we should look into it,” said board secretary Janet Lovelace.
Northwestern has already ran some preliminary numbers on what a department might cost. Upfront costs, which would include a vehicle, add up to about $180,000. School safety grants would cover about half of the cost.
Safety grants are often used to cover SRO salaries.
Annual cost is estimated at $32,000, not including any additional grants, though this could be less if a hired officer is retired, as the district would not have to pay their insurance.
Layden said if the district moves forward in creating a police department, it could be established, at the earliest, by second semester of the coming school year.
This article has been updated to explain how Northwestern might staff its police department.
