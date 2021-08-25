A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) final report regarding a 2019 plane crash that killed a Florida doctor concluded the plane received wrong fuel at the Kokomo Municipal Airport prior to takeoff and that the pilot should've made sure his plane was fueled correctly before takeoff.
The report, filed by the federal agency Tuesday, reiterates much of what has already been previously reported about the October 2019 plane crash that killed Daniel Greenwald, 59, but it also adds new details previously not known to the public.
According to the report, the wrong type of fuel — Jet A fuel instead of Avgas — was pumped into the plane Greenwald was flying, a Piper Aerostar 602P, by a city airport employee. That mistake lead to a "catastrophic engine failure." The plane crashed in a bean field near the airport shortly after takeoff. Greenwald was the sole occupant of the aircraft and the only person killed or injured in the crash.
"Jet fuel has disastrous consequences when introduced into AVGAS burning reciprocating airplane engines,” the NTSB findings read in part. “A reciprocating engine operating on jet fuel may start, run, and power the airplane for a time long enough for the airplane to become airborne only to have the engine fail catastrophically after takeoff.”
But the report also puts part of the blame on Greenwald for not ensuring that his aircraft was fueled properly. Under the subhead “Probable Cause and Findings,” the report lists the fueling of the wrong type of fuel but also the “pilot’s inadequate supervision of the fuel servicing” as a “contributing” factor.
"During refueling operations, it is advisable that the pilot remove all passengers from aircraft during fueling operations and witness the refueling to ensure that the correct fuel and quantity is dispensed into the airplane and that any caps and cowls are properly secured after refueling,” the report added.
Investigators later determined that the truck used to refuel the aircraft at the time did in fact have markings of “Jet A” on its side.
The report also stated that Greenwald's reaction to the engine failure contributed to the fatal crash. Per the report, Greenwald's “exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack” — the angle of the wings in relation to the relative wind — lead to an "aerodynamic stall and subsequent loss of control" of the plane.
The NTSB’s report also noted a few past incidents with Greenwald, including an accident in November 2008 in Tampa Bay where Greenwald, during landing, failed to see a sailboat and struck the boat’s sail mast.
Additionally, it was noted that Greenwald had been terminated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in December 2016 as a designated pilot examiner due to “sub-standard performance while conducting examinations.”
Further down in the report, NTSB investigators also stated that the owner of the Aerostar never gave Greenwald permission to fly the plane that day but declined to say who he gave the plane’s keys to, per the report. The name of the Aerostar's owner is not listed in the report.
The report also states that Julia Greenwald, the wife of Daniel Greenwald, did not hand over her husband’s pilot records detailing his flight experience and recent flight review, despite two separate requests from the NTSB.
On Oct. 5, 2019, authorities were called to an area near the Kokomo Municipal Airport in reference to the crash, and a witness at the time told police that she saw a “low flying” airplane traveling from north to south before making a “sharp left turn” to the east, the report noted.
The left wing of the plane then “dipped low” before crashing to the ground.
Upon further investigation into the incident, officials were told by then airport employee John Yount that he asked Daniel Greenwald twice if he wanted jet fuel for his aircraft because the plane “looked like a jet airplane,” a report at the time indicated.
Both times, the airport employee told investigators, Daniel Greenwald said “yes.”
Back in May, the Tribune reported on a $700,000 settlement between the city of Kokomo and Greenwald’s widow after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed that alleged negligence by Yount and the city for improper training of employees.
The lawsuit denied that Daniel Greenwald ever told anyone to put jet fuel into his aircraft and that there were also warnings and fueling instructions on the plane’s fuel tank apertures.
The lawsuit also cited the plastic surgeon’s extensive aviation history, and the recent NTSB final report noted that Daniel Greenwald had approximately 7,500 hours of flight time.
