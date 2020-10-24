Nurturing a nest egg: 10-year-old twin launch thriving egg farm

AMBOY – Rachel Boyer was looking for a local supplier to add farm-fresh eggs to the inventory at her shop, Rachel’s Taste of Indiana, a local food and goods store in Converse.
But she never would have guessed her new suppliers would end up being 10-year-old twin sisters from Amboy.
Savannah and Lilly Hunt, with the help from their 6-year-old sister Caroline, earlier this year created their new business, Hunt Sisters Egg Farm, to provide Boyer with local, brown eggs.
At the same time, the sisters became the seventh generation of Hunt family farmers, whose agricultural roots date back more than 170 years to 1848.
Now, on most days, you can find the sisters working hard to make their business a success.
After school or volleyball practice, or when they’re done with homework, they pull on their rain boots, take an empty bucket and walk side-by-side to the chicken barn. They search high and low for freshly laid eggs, carefully put them in the bucket and head to another barn to retrieve the feed.
Once the chickens are fed and watered, Savannah, Lilly and Caroline head into the mudroom in the house to wash the eggs by hand. As each is cleaned, they place it into an egg carton, which they stamp with their Hunt Sisters Egg Farm logo before dropping them off to their buyers.
If they can’t get home in time to do their chores, little sister Caroline will step in and help gather the eggs and clean them.
Today, the business keeps the fifth-grade girls busy. But starting their own egg farm wasn’t something that had ever crossed their minds. It was a brainchild from their dad, Nathan Hunt, who operates a pasture-raised pork farm near Amboy.
When Boyer approached him about supplying farm-fresh eggs to her store, she did so knowing the family had chickens at their farm. What she didn’t know was it would be Nathan’s twin girls who would raise them.
“That’s where it got my wheels turning, because I don’t have a lot of time to do that with everything else going on,” Nathan said. “I thought it’d be a good project for [the girls] to start their own thing, if they wanted to.”
When he asked his daughters if they would be interested in starting their own business, the answer was a no-brainer.
“We’ve always liked chickens,” Lilly said.
“And we’re animal people,” Savannah added.
At the beginning of the summer, the sisters started the business by purchasing ISA brown chicks to bring their total from 10 to 40. They made the purchase by borrowing money from their parents, whom they paid back by cleaning out pig barns.
Then they waited for the new chicks to mature enough to start laying eggs.
“We were waiting,” Savannah said. “We kept asking Dad when they were going to start laying eggs.”
That happened at the beginning of September, when the twins spotted the long-awaited first brown egg in the chicken barn.
“It was very exciting when they laid their first egg,” Savannah said.
Now, the young farmers collect anywhere from 30 to 40 eggs every day, and that number is set to increase in the coming months, since 30 new chicks recently arrived, bringing their total to 70.
And the more eggs the better. Boyer said she sells them for $3 a dozen, and they’ve been flying off the shelves at her store.
“They’ve been selling wonderfully,” Boyer said. “They almost don’t stay in stock, which is a great problem to have. Honestly, how can you go wrong? You’re going to sell eggs when you’re 10-year-old girls? The story behind it makes it that much more valuable.”
And it also makes Boyer proud to be part of a community that is willing to support young female entrepreneurs like Lilly, Savannah and Caroline.
“Seeing young ladies start their own businesses, just like the Hunt girls have, makes me excited,” she said. “Being an entrepreneur in a small town isn’t easy in general, let alone being of the girls’ ages.”
And the twins’ business is growing even more, thanks to that local support. Jefferson Street BBQ, a destination restaurant in Converse, also has started buying their eggs, along with family and friends.
Now, in just a few months, the sisters have not only established a reputation as reliable egg suppliers. They’ve also caught the eye of Indiana Grown, a statewide agricultural program that promotes locally grown products and destinations.
The sisters are part of the organization, which includes more than 1,700 businesses, and they’re the youngest members in the entire state.
Indiana Grown Program Director Heather Tallman said the organization is very excited about that fact.
“When you look at farm businesses, I think eggs are a perfect way for a young person to learn a little bit about agri-business,” Tallman said. “Gathering eggs is the perfect activity for farm kids. It teaches them a little bit about the circle of life; a little bit about safe food handling. There’s a lot of things they’re learning. It’s science in action.”
She said it’s also a great way for them to stay occupied and engaged, particularly during the pandemic, when so many activities have been canceled.
“This is a great year for them to put commerce in action on their own farm,” Tallman said.
And Savannah and Lilly have been active. Since the summer, they’ve learned how much and what kind of feed to give chickens. The sisters ended up deciding to feed their chickens with a sunflower byproduct they get from Healthy Hoosier Oil, a fellow Indiana Grown member, located near Converse.
The girls also have learned how to gather eggs and find the spots where the chickens like to hide them, and how to clean the eggs once they’ve all been gathered.
“The first few times we did everything, our Dad would show us how to do it, and then we just learned from him teaching us how to do it,” Lilly said.
But according to their mother, Sommer Hunt, a big component of what their daughters have learned is how to manage time and money.
“That rolls into being an adult and having a job and learning that money does not grow on trees and they have to work for their money,” Sommer said. “It’s not just going to be handed to them.”
That’s a lesson Savannah and Lilly already are learning.
“You have to work harder to get what you want sometimes,” Lilly said.
Savannah agreed. “You can’t just say you want something and expect you will get it. You have to work for it,” she said.
A case in point is a new $225 piece of equipment they want to buy that will cut down on the time they spend cleaning the eggs. Right now, the sisters are saving some of their profits to purchase the machine, and they’re already over halfway there.
“We’re not going to buy it for them,” Nathan said. “If they want it, they have to do things to get to that point where they can buy it. We’re trying to explain that it’s expensive, but then that’ll save you time every day. We’re just trying to make them think in the bigger picture.”
But for the twins, the best part of the job isn’t learning how to manage time or money. It’s the simple joy of going outside to collect the eggs.
“It’s exciting because you don’t know how many eggs you’re going to get every day,” Lilly said. “Some days there aren’t a whole lot of eggs, and other days there are a whole bunch of eggs out there.”
Indiana Grown’s Tallman says she’s not surprised that Nathan and Sommer’s daughters have a thriving business at the age of 10. She said she knows the family, and they have hardworking parents to look to as an example.
“You’re really in the heart of a region where parents are really putting their kids to work to teach them all kinds of valuable things — how to earn a living through hard work, and the kids can reap those rewards on their own,” she said.
And, Nathan said, after watching his kids run their business for the last few months, he knows they’re well on their way to learning those lessons and becoming successful farmers.
“They’re good workers,” he said. “They have good work ethic. I think they’ll keep that going. It’s their deal, so we’re letting them run the ship. We’re just the bumpers to guide them a little bit.”