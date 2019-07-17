Much of central and northern Indiana, including Howard, Miami and Tipton counties, will be under an Excessive Heat Warning today through Sunday.
The National Weather Service says current forecasts call for daily high temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s degrees, with heat indexes reaching 105 to 110 degrees, from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening.
Several days of heat indexes of at least 105 degrees could have a cumulative impact on some individuals, especially those who spend a lot of time outdoors. Young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning are most at risk, according to the NWS.
The NWS also warns that car temperatures can turn lethal in this type of heat in a matter of minutes so never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles.
To fight the heat, the NWS recommends drinking plenty of water and staying indoors with the air conditioning on.
Locally, the City of Kokomo is opening a cooling station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St., today, Friday and Saturday
For additional information on the cooling center, call City Hall at 765-456-7444
