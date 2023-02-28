BUNKER HILL — It helped transport injured troops from Afghanistan to Germany, aided in humanitarian efforts to developing nations and even survived bird strikes at almost 30,000 feet.
And now a KC-135 Stratotanker that has been stationed at Grissom Air Reserve Base since 1992 is set to take its final voyage Friday when it heads to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona for decommissioning.
The news was made public during a special retirement ceremony held earlier this month for the aircraft — named ‘Spirit of JUST CAUSE’ and part of Grissom’s 434th Air Refueling Wing.
“This airplane has been flying all over the world,” Col. Thom Pemberton, wing commander for the 434th Air Refueling Wing, told the Tribune. “It’s flown over the Middle East. It’s flown over the Far East. Literally, it’s been all over the world. I know I even have time in this airplane.”
And because military aircraft don’t always have the luxury of landing to refuel before getting back into the action, the KC-135 Stratotanker is critical to the Air Force’s effectiveness, Pemberton added.
“It’s a flying gas station,” he said. “Fighter aircraft don’t have a lot of gas to hang around a long time. It takes too much time. So with this airplane, fighter jets can come up, get their gas in a minute or two and get back in the fight. So it’s critical as a force extender because refueling is very critical to the military.”
But because there’s a new tanker variant coming on board, Pemberton noted the ‘Spirit of JUST CAUSE’ is no longer needed in the same way, and retirement was simply the next step.
“As these new variants come on, the military takes some of the older aircraft and pushes them to what we refer to as the ‘boneyard,’” Pemberton said. “It’s pretty much in the middle of the desert in Arizona, and there are thousands of aircraft there. They maintain them so that if they need to put them back in service they can, but they just mostly use the planes for parts.”
Along with Pemberton, several other military personnel were on hand during the KC-135’s retirement ceremony, each taking a few moments to share many of their own stories and memories of the aircraft.
And for Patrick Schutte, an instructor pilot in the KC-135, that will soon include a distinguished honor.
On Friday, Schutte will pilot the aircraft out to Davis-Monthan AFB, a flight he said will be very humbling.
“It’s incredibly rewarding,” he said. “It’ll probably be one of the coolest or neatest flights that I’ve been able to do. This has flown over 21,000 hours, 2,000 sorties (missions), over 60 years, and I get to take it on its very last flight, park it forever and be a part of its history. It’s just very, very special.
“These particular aircraft, they’ve served this country valiantly,” Schutte added, “through the Cold War and Vietnam to our wars in the Middle East and all of our operations going on now. They’ve been amazing aircraft, and it’s just incredible that we’re continuing to fly them. They’re kind of the backbone to everything we do in the Air Force. So to be able to retire these and see these aircraft off as we bring in the next generation, it’s just something an honor.”
And it speaks to the men and women who maintain the aircraft too, Schutte noted, a job he referred to as “remarkable.”
Because at the end of the day, the KC-135 Stratotanker is just an aircraft.
But it’s also so much more than that too, those that were interviewed said.
“This is our heritage,” Pemberton said. “This is our history. For all of us that have spent a lot of time in this airplane, this is a part of our lives. So it’s significant when you move that piece that’s been a part of your life into a place that we call the boneyard. It’s a piece of you that is going away.”
Pemberton was then asked what he thought the KC-135 would say if it could talk, the types of memories it would share.
“I think it would say thanks for kind of always having my back,” he said smiling. “Thanks for pushing me to the limits and recognizing my full potential. And thanks for taking such great care of me over all these years.”
