A mix of commercial and residential spaces that has been in the works for a couple years is now in the midst of seeking the necessary approval before construction can begin.
A development plan for a mixed-use development in the downtown space that used to house the former Barko building received a favorable recommendation Wednesday from the city plat committee. It now heads to the city plan commission for a vote on April 13.
Local Fortune Companies Inc. is planning to develop the now-vacant lot at 114-118 W. Walnut St. into three commercial spaces and three condos.
According to documents presented at Wednesday’s meeting and project details originally made public in late 2019, Fortune plans to construct three two-story buildings in the space, each of which will include around 1,200 square feet of office space on the first floor and 2,100-square-foot condos on the second floor.
The condos will come with garages, while the development will include parking spaces along Buckeye Street, to the north of the incoming buildings. The buildings will be constructed in a way that’ll make them look like it was built 100 years ago so they’ll fit with the overall aesthetic of the other buildings downtown.
Scott Pitcher, who heads Fortune Companies, told the Tribune that construction is set to start this year if the governmental approvals are received and is expected to be completed around this time next year.
The property has been at the center of redevelopment plans for the past several years.
Property records show that in 2003 the building, which was constructed in 1872, changed hands from James and Priscilla Barko to James Vogel.
News then broke in summer 2014 that the building had again received a new owner, going to Home B. Center Inc., controlled by developer Jeff Broughton.
At the time, the structure was expected to be repaired with the help of a forgivable $240,000 loan provided by the city to make the site structurally safe and compliant with city and state regulations.
The building had by that point suffered extensive damage after its back wall collapsed in June 2014, after which structural engineers hired by Vogel worked to evaluate the structure.
Initially, the city thought the building had suffered too much damage from moisture seeping into its bricks and mortar. Notably, in 2003, the roof partially collapsed before Vogel purchased it and began efforts to make repairs.
Then, following the collapse at the rear of the building in 2014, the city received emergency demolition quotes but ultimately decided it was more expensive to tear down the building than try to help it be redeveloped.
“The issue was that it was more expensive to tear it down completely,” then-Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight said in an interview at the time. “The problem is that the owner didn’t have any resources to do the repairs. We basically had an unsafe structure with an owner not having the wherewithal to demo it.”
Shortly after, Vogel surrendered the three-story building’s title to Broughton.
In an October 2015 interview, Broughton told the Tribune that redevelopment of the building was hamstrung by financial difficulties, specifically liens, he claimed were out of his control.
In April 2016, the structure was unexpectedly turned into a pile of rubble during an emergency demolition after the third floor collapsed late one night, leaving a large portion of the north wall exposed from top to bottom.
The dramatic episode included fire department officials saying they were concerned the structure, located next to an oft-traversed alley, could collapse at any moment.
Crews taped off the alley behind the building and began installing wooden braces along the wall to keep them from bowing and potentially falling out onto the street or neighboring buildings — and the demolition took place.
As the building began to crumble, so did the hope that one of the oldest structures in the city could be renovated, repaired and repurposed for new downtown development.
Broughton said the building’s title had finally been cleared of liens just days earlier. But, to his disappointment, the structure began to collapse, leading to the necessary demolition.
Property records show a quitclaim deed was filed in June 2017, shifting ownership to the city of Kokomo. Another quitclaim deed was filed in November 2019, shifting the property’s ownership from the city to the Kokomo Community Development Corporation, which then deeded the property to Pitcher in December 2020.
