The final, official results of Kokomo’s general election have confirmed that starting in January Republicans will hold all nine Common Council seats.
The Howard County Election Board noted on election night when discussing the 1st District race between Democratic incumbent Mike Wyant and Republican challenger Jason Acord that some ballots, specifically provisional ballots, had yet to be counted.
The point was addressed because at the end of election night Acord held a thin, “unofficial” 10-vote lead on Wyant: 921-911.
Then, after the Election Board met late last week to finalize the election by processing provisional ballots and “other ballots with issues,” Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart provided the Tribune late Monday with a summary report showing “official” vote tallies.
The 1st District race did not change, leaving Acord with a 921-911 win over Wyant.
Some slight changes did occur, although nothing came close to changing the outcome of any races. For example, Mayor-elect Tyler Moore was bumped from 9,922 votes in the unofficial count to 9,928 in the official tally; his competitor, Democrat Abbie Smith, jumped from 4,550 to 4,554 votes.
Starting in January, Moore will have the benefit of a full Republican council, including Acord (1st District), Lynn Rudolph (2nd District), Ray Collins (3rd District), Greg Jones (4th District), Cindy Sanders (5th District), Tom Miklik (6th District) and Matt Grecu, Kara Kitts-McKibben and Tony Stewart (at-large).
Republican Diane Howard will also take over as city clerk following her defeat of longtime incumbent Democrat Brenda Brunnemer-Ott.
Here are the official results:
