Fiat Chrysler officials Thursday disclosed that the Howard County man who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is an employee of the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
According to a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles press release, the man is now in isolation at an unknown location, and the company is working with local health officials to support the treatment of that employee.
On Thursday morning, FCA sent out a memo to all employees at the nearby Kokomo Casting Plant in which they notified workers of the unidentified man’s positive case and outlined further action that would take place to eliminate spread.
A copy of that memo, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, states that some of the preventative measures include interviewing any employee who might have been in contact with the affected man and instructing him or her to stay home and self-quarantine.
In addition, FCA has deep cleaned and disinfected the man's working area and is deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, officials noted, even re-timing break times to avoid crowding and deploying social spacing.
“Consistent with CDC guidelines and the company’s own protocols, the company has placed into home quarantine his immediate co-workers and others in the facility he may have come into direct contact with,” FCA Spokeswoman Jodi Tinson wrote in an FCA release.
Officials did not state how, where or when the man developed COVID-19, and normal operations at the facility are also still continuing at this time.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.