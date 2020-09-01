TIPTON - There are already some interested parties looking to take over and preserve the old Tipton County jail, less than a month after the historical structure was placed on the state’s “most endangered” list.
Representatives from the Indiana nonprofit Saving the Old Properties (STOP) told the Tipton County Commissioners Monday they are interested in taking over and restoring the property at 121 W Madison St. No formal decisions were made Monday.
“We’ve seen too many places go down,” Dann Allen, president of STOP, said.
The old jail and sheriff’s residence was placed on Indiana Landmarks’ annual “10 Most Endangered” list earlier this month. Officials from the county’s historical society said they were excited the property was on the list because it would bring awareness to the property and attract investors.
That appears to be happening.
Allen said he found out about the jail through Indiana Landmarks’ list, and Tipton County Commissioner Jim Mullins said at the board’s meeting he’s been receiving interest from people as far away as North Carolina.
Allen, in a brief interview with the Tribune, said he has plans for the jail to host tours for the public, hold group events and other similar activities. Allen said he was “confident” the nonprofit would be able to afford any repairs the building would need.
If STOP were to acquire the property, Allen said the group first would make sure to fix any major structural issues first, repair any leaks, windows and complete any plumbing and electrical work needed.
The outdoor facade and indoor jail cells and sheriff’s quarters would stay as is for the most part, if STOP were to acquire the property. Allen told the commissioners part of his reasoning in wanting to acquire the building is so it doesn’t become apartments or office spaces, something Allen believes would destroy much of the historical nature of the structure.
“We’re in it for the history,” he said. “We’re just trying to save the building as is.”
STOP has a history of acquiring and restoring historical properties, including jails.
The nonprofit currently manages a handful of properties, including the old Blackford County jail and the Randolph County Infirmary/Asylum, turning the former into a home and the latter into a place where photographers, filmmakers, soon to be married couples and schools can rent out or visit.
Currently, the nonprofit is working on renovating and restoring the General Ashael Stone Mansion in Winchester.
The county commissioners reiterated Monday their long held stance of wanting to rid the county of financial responsibility of the old jail.
"We have a large number of people who are certainly concerned with preservation of the building," Mullins said. "Secondly, we were concerned with ongoing costs associated with repairs and other things. Sounds like this relationship would solve both of those issues."
Commissioner Mullins said the county would "stay in touch" with the nonprofit.
The old Tipton County jail and sheriff’s residence was built in 1894 by architect Adolph Scherrer, who also supervised construction of the present Indiana Statehouse, and operated as the county’s jail until last year. It’s one of two county structures listed on the National Register of Historical Places - the other being the county courthouse.
