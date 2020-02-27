Colburn Lambert, left, playing Buddy Baker, and Jordan Kenyon, playing his brother Alan Baker, are surprised when they open the door to see their father, Mr. Baker, played by Jeff Carnagua during dress rehearsal for Ole Olsen’s “Come Blow Your Horn” dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Colburn Lambert, playing Buddy Baker, acts out a scene with his character’s mom Mrs. Baker, played by Samantha DeTurk Grudzien, during dress rehearsal for Ole Olsen’s “Come Blow Your Horn” on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jordan Kenyon, left, and Colburn Lambert, play brothers Alan and Buddy Baker during Ole Olsen’s “Come Blow Your Horn” on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jordan Kenyon, playing Alan Baker, and Peggy Evans, playing Autumn North, act out a scene in Ole Olsen’s “Come Blow Your Horn” during dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ole Olsen production a callback to theater's 1st ever show
Laura Arwood
Kokomo Tribune
PERU – The third production of this season at Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre is not only a comedic, coming-of-age classic, but is also an homage to the roots of the theater.
The theater will perform “Come Blow Your Horn,” written by Neil Simon. The production premiers tonight with a dinner theater catered by Club 14. Regular shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
First-time director Shanna Stoll said she chose the play without reading the script, because the comedy was the first play ever performed by Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre in March 1965.
“When I was looking for a show to do, I had heard that this was the very first show done in Ole and hadn’t been done since,” she said. “Our historian even has newspaper clippings and the program from the show. It’s just especially memorable.”
In “Come Blow Your Horn,” brothers Alan and Buddy Baker grapple with growing up and moving out. Alan, a prolific bachelor in his 30s, just blew a major account at work, a family business owned by his dad. Buddy, newly 21, just moved from home, leaving his father disappointed and his mother stuck with a major case of empty-nest syndrome, Stoll said.
Everything changes in the third act when Alan, played by Justin Kenyon, falls in love, and when his love calls his bluff, she decides she’s going to leave. Alan turns into a nervous wreck, depressed and insecure. Meanwhile, Buddy, played by Colburn Lambert, becomes a ladies’ man. Finally, their parents are forced to accept their boys are turning into men.
“Buddy and Alan’s personalities completely swap,” she said. “It’s hilarious. And, there are a lot of touching moments as well. You are in for a treat.”
Initially, Lambert read for Alan, and Kenyon read for Buddy, but Stoll swapped the roles. Kenyon said the chemistry between him and Lambert is very natural.
“It’s funny because ever since we met, we’ve always said we could actually be brothers, our personalities mesh like that,” he said. “Since Colburn is the older one of the two, I figured he’d read for Alan.”
Lambert said that he’s used to playing a romantic comedy lead, a confident and cocky character.
“In this one, I’m the shy, backwards little brother, and it’s definitely been a challenge,” he said. “But it’s been amazing.”
Stoll said the comedic elements, while written by Simon, are perfectly constructed through the cast. The show has come together, not without obstacles.
“We’ve had a lot problems among our cast,” she said. “We’ve had some sickness, a death in the family, house issues. Regular adulting things, but the worst of the worst over the last few weeks. Life has gotten in the way, but the acting, when they’re on, they’re hilarious and amazing.”
An extra rehearsal was added on Monday night to firm up lines for good measure, and that’s when Stoll saw it coming together.
“Last night was just one of those days I could see them getting comfortable with it,” she said. “The facial expressions, the body language, it was like the sky opened up and the angels sang.”
The rookie director was quick to give credit to her cast, and the production staff, especially assistant director Jeremy Leazenby-Bruce.
“I got to pick the set and stage the scene, but it’s them, not me,” she said. “I keep telling them, ‘You guys are going to go up there and do what you do and make me look like a genius.’”
