Moods were relaxed and upbeat Tuesday night as local candidates, party members and their family and friends packed the Howard County Republican headquarters to eat pizza and wait for vote totals.
Howard County had just three local contested races — Commissioner District 1, Howard County sheriff and Superior Court I — on the ballot this primary election, all on the Republican side.
Two of those — commissioner and sheriff — ended in landslide victories, while the judge race was closer, separated by just 300 votes, according to unofficial vote totals that still have to be certified by the Howard County Election Board.
Jeff Lipinski, longtime Russiaville Town Council member and current director of the Kinsey Youth Center, received 69% of the vote compared to his primary opponent Leonard Baxter’s 31%.
Incumbent Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher easily defeated former sheriff deputy Harold Vincent by a 77% to 23% margin.
Lastly, Matt Elkin beat fellow lawyer Blake Dahl 53% to 47%.
Tuesday night capped off a clean and controversy-free primary. It was the type of primary Howard County Republican Chairperson Jennifer Jack said she enjoys seeing.
Early on, before vote totals began coming in, Jack encouraged party members to support the slate of candidates, whomever they may be, this November to keep Howard County majoritively GOP-run.
“Quoting Ronald Reagan, ‘The person who agrees with 80% is a friend and an ally, not a 20% traitor,’” Jack said.
The candidates took that to heart in their speeches.
“I’ve had fun this time campaigning even though the numbers didn’t show what we wanted to show, and we haven’t had the horsepower behind us like Jeff has, but I understand that,” Baxter said. “I think he’ll do a great job for us, and I look forward to what he has to bring to Howard County.”
Asher described this primary election as another “emotional” one for him, having lost his father before the 2018 election and then his daughter in 2019 in a car accident.
“We miss those guys very much, but I know they’re looking down from Heaven on me,” Asher said. “It’s been a privilege to serve as your sheriff for the last four years … I will do everything in my power to continue to work for everyone in Howard County.”
Lipinski, who received endorsements from current District 1 Commissioner Paul Wyman, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, County Councilwoman Martha Lake and others, said in his victory speech that he woke up this morning with a bit of doubt in his mind about his chances of winning Tuesday.
“I’m going to work hard for you, try to do the right things and know that I’m going to keep Howard County the great community that it is,” Lipinski said.
Wyman announced in January he wouldn’t seek a fourth term.
Elkin, who has served as a public defender since the mid-90s, credited his “genius” wife, Hillarie, for his victory.
For those who won Tuesday night, the end of the primary season is really just the beginning as the focus and energy now shifts to the General Election in November.
Lipinski will face Democrat Lisa Washington in November. Both Asher and Elkin, though, currently have no General Election opponents, though that could change. The Howard County Democratic Party has until July 5 to caucus and select a candidate to fill any vacancies.
And there are a lot to fill, including County Council Districts 1, 2 and 3, prosecutor, county assessor, county recorder and more.
That said, the Democrats have candidates for County Council District 4 with Cidnee Ward, who will face incumbent Bryan Alexander; State Rep. 30 in Robin Williams, who will face Rep. Mike Karickhoff; Center Township Assessor Sheila Pullen and Center Township Trustee Andrew Durham, who both don’t currently have General Election opponents; County Clerk in Annette Bourff Milam, who will face incumbent Republican Debbie Stewart; Center Township Board in incumbents Stephen Geiselman and Natalie Born, who will vie for the three open board seats against Republicans Linda Koontz, Debra Rahe and Tom Cleaver; and a handful of township trustee and boards.
