Police say a person has died in a house fire Friday afternoon at 1825 Columbus Blvd., located on the city’s northwest side.
Kokomo Police Maj. Brian Seldon said officers were dispatched to the house just after 3 p.m. on a welfare check. When they arrived, they saw the house was on fire.
A Kokomo Tribune photographer on scene reported flames coming from under the eaves of the house, along with billowing smoke.
Seldon said officers are also investigating whether ammunition was in the house that may have detonated during the fire.
He said the Howard County coroner is on scene, along with police and fire investigators.
This story will be updated.
