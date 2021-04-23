A proposed ordinance set to be introduced Monday by the Kokomo City Council would restrict the legal use of fireworks to just 15 days of the year.
Under the proposed ordinance, residents of the city of Kokomo would be able to legally light off fireworks on only the following days and times:
- From 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Memorial Day, beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
- Labor Day, beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
- Independence Day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.
- On June 29-30 and July 2, July 3 and July 5-9 beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
The ordinance does allow the council to authorize additional days and times if the request is made in writing and approved by the council.
An agenda for the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the first floor council chambers at City Hall has the board scheduled to consider the proposed ordinance, most likely on first reading.
City law requires a new ordinance to have two readings before the council votes on whether or not to enact it into law, though city law does allow an ordinance to be passed the same day it's introduced, but requires that the vote is unanimous and at least two-thirds of council members are present. Either way, state law requires the public to be able to voice their opinion on the proposed ordinance through a public hearing at one of the readings.
As far as when residents can light fireworks, Indiana allows for the activity every day of the year between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with an extended deadline of midnight July 4 and other holidays, such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve.
State law, though, allows for cities and towns to enact stricter fireworks laws. Many other cities and towns have done just that, including the town of Russiaville last year, but Kokomo has not. The city does have a noise ordinance, but the legal use of fireworks is exempt.
The lack of a citywide fireworks ordinance limiting the use came under fire last summer when residents from all parts of the community complained to the council of the incessant use of fireworks by residents in the summer and fall of 2020. The residents called for the council to pass an ordinance limiting the days fireworks can legally be used, with some describing the situation last summer to fall as akin to having “bombs” go off outside their homes constantly for days on end.
The uptick in fireworks use was not unique to Kokomo as the country, too, saw an increase in the use of fireworks last year, especially during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. But residents who pushed the council to draft an ordinance fear that 2020 will become the new norm unless the city limits the legal days of use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.