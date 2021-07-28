A new ordinance being considered by the Kokomo City Council would prohibit parking on the roads in Championship Park, limit parking times on a handful of downtown streets and remove some roads from the city’s list of school zones.
The ordinance would prohibit parking along Championship Way, between Veterans Memorial Drive and Markland Avenue, and on Veterans Memorial Drive, between Goyer Road and Championship Park itself. The ordinance passed first reading on a unanimous vote Monday and now heads for a second and final reading at the next council meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 9.
As previously reported by the Tribune, visitors to Championship Park had parked along the road — whether to walk a shorter distance or due to lack of parking space — since the opening of the park, causing traffic jams when cars going opposite ways meet. The city added two overflow parking lots last month, increasing the park’s parking capacity from 365 to 567, to combat the issue.
“Parking on the road has created a problem,” Parks Superintendent Torrey Roe said in June. “Part of that, I would say, is not everyone goes to the parking lots. ... I think it’s more convenient and they think it’s closer to park on the road than it is to park in the parking lot and walk.”
Now, making the stretch of road off limits to parking and adding “No Parking” signs is an additional way the city plans to combat the issue.
DOWNTOWN
Additionally, the ordinance would label the following roads as “Limited Parking” where drivers would be able to park for only two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:
- Buckeye Street, between Superior and Taylor streets.
- Main Street, between Superior and Taylor streets.
- Sycamore Street, between Union and Washington streets.
- Walnut Street, between Union and Washington streets.
- Mulberry Street, between Union and Washington streets.
SCHOOL ZONES
Lastly, the ordinance updates what roads the city classified as school zones that are further than one block away from a school; any road within that one city block and is immediately next to a school is automatically considered a school zone.
The ordinance also lowers the max speed limit in a school zone from 30 mph to 25 mph and adds the word “university” into the ordinance so that Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo are included as both areas around the facilities have seen an uptick in walking traffic over the last several years.
According to former City Engineer Carey Stranahan, the city’s school zone ordinance has not been updated since the 1970s. As a result, some streets that are technically considered school zones under the city’s laws are no longer near schools due to either the school building being torn down or closed and repurposed.
Last June, Stranahan and the city’s traffic commission recommended to the council that those roads be officially removed from the city’s “school zone” list. Now, more than a year later, the council is in the process of doing just that.
The following “school zones” will be removed from the city’s list if the ordinance is passed:
- East Hoffer Street, between Home and Plate streets. This school zone was originally in place for Jefferson Elementary, which has since been torn down.
- Goyer Road, between Mohr Road and Boulevard Street. This school was originally in place for Temple Baptist Church, but the church no longer operates a school.
- North Washington Street, between Davis Road and the city’s northern limits. This school zone was originally in place for Roosevelt School, which was torn down in the early 2000s.
- South Washington Street, between Markland Avenue and Boulevard Street. This school zone was originally for Washington Elementary, which now operates as the administration building for the Kokomo School Corporation.
- East Morgan Street, between Apperson Way and Indiana 931. Stranahan said last June that East Morgan Street is the boundary of two walking paths and, thus, does not experience much walking traffic.
