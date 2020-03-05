Four local nonprofits are applying for Community Development Block Grants this year, all seeking money to either help fund programs or facility improvements.
The city of Kokomo’s Citizen’s Review Committee held its meeting Wednesday night to choose which, if any, requests from Bona Vista, Carver Community Center, Family Service Association and The Very Early Childhood Education Center to fund and, if so, by how much. Those choices won’t be made public until 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the Council Chambers on the first floor of city hall.
The city is expecting it will receive around $800,000 in CDBG funds this year - it received $810K in 2019 - but the exact amount is not yet known and the amount has been as low as around $700,000 in recent years. How much a local municipality receives is calculated by looking at its poverty level and housing needs.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners, but the federal government allows up to 15% - to go toward “public service agencies.”
Three of the four applications considered Wednesday fall into the “public service agency” category, totaling $155,000, meaning if the city receives similar funding as it did last year it will not be able to fully fund all requests if it wanted to.
The four requests are:
Bona Vista
The nonprofit is asking for $100,000 to help fund the transformation of its Bona Vista at the Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., which has historically been the organization's workshop building.
President/CEO Brianna Boles said the nonprofit is looking to expand its adult day habilitation services. The plan is to remodel the interior of the South Plate Street location, move adult day habilitation services to the building, add a gym recreation area, an art room, a sensory area, a technology area and three new classrooms.
The nonprofit has budgeted $1.817 million for the project and currently has about $1.705 million of that funded, leaving a budget gap of about $112,000.
“This is going to allow us to expand those services and not have a building sitting vacant or desolate in Kokomo,” Boles said.
Carver Community Center
The Carver Community Center is asking for $44,000 to replace the roof of the nonprofit’s senior center, which is now used for after-school programs.
The roof hasn’t been replaced since that part of the center was built in 1960. Last year, the Carver Center received $40,000 from CDBG funds to replace the roof of the main building.
Family Services Association
The organization is seeking $30,000 to fund its domestic violence shelter.
The shelter allows victims of domestic violence to stay for 45 days. After the end of 45 days, the victims must either enter another program or enter permanent housing. FSA’s shelter has been funded by CDBG funds for the last four years.
Very Early Childhood Education Center
The center is asking for $25,000 for operating and maintenance expenses.
The center, located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. It also offers toys, books and activities designed to encourage parents to play with their children.
