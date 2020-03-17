Stockers at the Maplecrest Plaza Kroger’s store spent several minutes on Tuesday opening up big cardboard boxes filled with everything from cans of soup to boxes of spaghetti, carefully placing those items on nearby shelves.
A few feet away, shoppers hurried up and down each aisle as they tried to locate the last items on their grocery lists.
But what seems like an average day at the local grocery store has been anything but that recently, thanks to the spreading uncertainties of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“It’s like Black Friday every day,” one Kroger’s employee said, referring to the crowds that have become the norm at grocery stores and supermarkets throughout the country.
Due to Centers for Disease Control guidelines that urge all Americans to be conscious of social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible during this outbreak period, grocery stores around the country have been hard-hit with people trying to buy enough essentials to last them at least a few days.
That means items like milk, bread, eggs and even toilet paper are all often in short supply.
According to corporate officials, grocery and supermarket chains like Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, ALDI and Save A Lot are making several changes to their stores, even shifting hours to accommodate the large crowds and bare shelves.
Walmart, for example, is only open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to ensure that associates can clean and stock products, a company press release stated.
“We will work to keep our stores stocked and prices fair,” the release noted. As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. We are working to replenish those items quickly.”
At Save a Lot, officials said they recognize that customers are asking a lot of the stores, and the stores are doing their best to accommodate those requests.
“We know that it’s a time of uncertainty and great stress for all of us,” a Save A Lot corporate statement from Sunday noted. “… We want to continue to be a reliable destination for the food and supplies you need for your family. … Rest assured that our stores, retail partners, distribution system and supplies are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to replenish important items quickly.”
Officials have also recently urged the American public to be patient when it comes to their buying habits, with some stores even placing limits on how many items customers can purchase at one time to make sure everyone has a fair opportunity to get what they need.
But it’s not just the major supermarket chains that are seeing the recent surge in customers.
Locally owned grocery stores and food marts are seeing it too.
“It’s been a rush,” Joan Johnson, owner of Sunspot Natural Foods, said. “You talk about surges, and it’s definitely been a lot of people right away as soon as we’re open and all the way until we’re closed. They’re looking for food, good food, organic food.”
Johnson also said that her customers are not only looking for healthy food these days, they’re also looking for remedies.
“We have lots of supplements here that have been traditionally been used for wintertime maladies anyway,” she said. “… And now people are realizing that this is serious, and we have what they’re looking for. So it’s been very interesting.”
Like other stores around Kokomo, Johnson said Sunspot is getting in daily shipments to make sure items are readily available when customers walk in the door, and she urged those customers to be patient in the meantime.
“The panic, that’s just going to rub off on others, and that will lower their immune systems,” Johnson said. “To have that fear shopping, we try to just help people calm down and see the bright side of things and give them hope.”
Across town at both Whites Meat Markets locations, owner Howard White said customers have even recently stood in lines that extend out the door just to get the food items they want or need.
“We’ve been very busy,” he said. “The restaurants right now are pretty much shut down expect for drive-through, so we’ve been very busy right now. And we’ve been one of the only ones that consistently have had any ground beef in town because we order on a daily market instead of a weekly market. It makes a big difference.”
