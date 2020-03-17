Police have arrested the owner of the gun that was used in a homicide last month.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Jacob Sayers, 22, is currently facing charges of providing a firearm to an ineligible person, a Level 5 felony, and providing a false statement on a criminal history information form, a Level 6 felony.
The charges stem from the investigation into the homicide of Lashay Young-Beard, 25, whose body was found on Feb. 3 in a fenced-in backyard of a residence in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Young-Beard had suffered a gunshot wound to her neck area, reports stated at the time.
Investigation into the incident later led police to recover a handgun that was determined to be the weapon used against Young-Beard, the release stated, and it was also determined that the firearm was purchased by Sayers in November 2019 from a Kokomo retailer.
Police did not release details about where the firearm was purchased from or the chain of possession after Sayers initially bought the gun, but authorities did determine that Sayers provided false information to the retailer at the time of the purchase.
Sayers is currently being held at the Howard County jail on $12,000 cash bond with no surety, and he had an initial hearing in front of the county’s magistrate on Tuesday afternoon at the jail.
The case into Young-Beard’s death is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
