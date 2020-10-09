INDIANAPOLIS — What it means to consent to a sexual encounter will remain unclear in Indiana law after legislators decided not to recommend legislation that would clarify the definition of consent.
In a two-hour meeting Tuesday, members of an interim study committee on corrections and criminal code discussed the topic. But the committee chair, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, chose to not recommend legislators define consent in Indiana law, arguing more discussion needs to be had with different stakeholders.
That’s despite efforts by local advocacy groups to create a definition, including a rally at the Statehouse in the spring that brought attention to the issue. Activists argue the lack of a clear definition makes it difficult for survivors to prosecute their attackers.
Women4Change hosted the Statehouse rally in March. There, the group welcomed speakers and built a clothesline display that shared stories from sexual assault survivors in Indiana.
“After hours of testimony, it is evident that Indiana is in dire need of legislation geared toward defining consent in the Indiana statute,” Women4Change Executive Director Rima Shahid said in a statement after the study committee meeting concluded.
Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, first proposed a solution to the consent issue in House Bill 1160. But the bill did not receive a hearing during the 2020 session.
Indiana law currently defines rape as when a person has sexual intercourse with another person by force or imminent threat of force, because the other person is unaware the act is occurring, or because the other person has a mental disability that prevents them from giving consent.
Activists argue this definition, which does not explicitly address consent, is outdated and too weak to help juries make fair decisions in court cases.
McNamara said she wanted to have a fuller discussion about defining consent before recommending the legislature move forward.
“I don’t want to, in any way shape or form, say I disagree with the content of the proposal in 1160, but I also want to be very cautious that if that, in one way or another, prohibits somebody from getting their justice,” McNamara said. “I don’t want to do that.”
“I want to have everybody at the table to make sure we’re not doing something in the state of Indiana that’s going to cause problems down the line for the prosecution of an offender,” McNamara added.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, voiced confusion and disappointment in McNamara’s decision. He said his understanding that law enforcement groups were already involved in developing the consent bill, including the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. He was joined by Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who said if the committee won’t commit to recommending a consent definition, it should at least send a message that Indiana needs one.
“I appreciate that, but I don’t think we necessarily gleaned from testimony that we need a definition as a state,” McNamara said. “I’m not prepared at this time to say we in essence recommend that we have to have a definition.”
