There’s one word many use to describe Jim Papacek: humble.
That humbleness was on full display Monday when Papacek, a former city and county councilman, was awarded the Pillar of the Community Award by the Howard County Commissioners.
On July 2, during the Sunday worship service at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kokomo, Papacek was also surprised with the Sagamore of the Wabash. The award is considered the highest distinction in the state of Indiana and is given out by the governor.
“I’m very humbled today,” Papacek said. “A lot of people in this county do a lot of good work, and I don’t think I should be above anyone else.”
Papacek resigned from the Howard County Council earlier this year due to health issues. He has served as an elected official for nearly five decades — eight years on the Kokomo City Council and 39 years on the Howard County Council.
Papacek holds a business degree from Indiana University Kokomo, and his background in business and finance made him an integral part of the annual county budget process.
John Roberts, current president of the County Council, described Papacek as a “humble servant” who did not often speak during meetings, but when he did, it was impactful.
“You’ve given us all a beacon to follow,” Roberts said to Papacek.
The Pillar of the Community award is the highest honor the county commissioners can give a resident.
Other Pillar of the Community recipients include, in part, former sheriff Steve Rogers, Howard County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jordan Buckley, Deputy Carl Koontz, former Center Township Trustee Jean Lushin, Mike and Nancy Wyant, Tyler Moore, Jamie Bolser, Martha Lake and Paul Wyman.
