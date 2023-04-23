A longtime Howard County councilman has resigned.
James Papacek, R-at large, has submitted his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the Howard County Republican Party. Papacek’s resignation is effective immediately.
The county Republican’s press release did not state a reason for the resignation, but Papacek, who is in his 80s, has dealt with health issues in the past year that have caused him to miss several County Council meetings. The last meeting he attended was in December, according to minutes of the County Council’s monthly meetings.
“I wish to thank Jim for his many years of service to Howard County,” Jennifer Jack, chairwoman of the Howard County Republican Party, said in a statement. “His dedication to our community is apparent. I wish him nothing but health and happiness in this next chapter of life. He will be greatly missed.”
The party has scheduled a caucus of the Howard County Republican Committee members at 5:30 p.m. May 8 at the party headquarters, located at 1500 N. Reed Road, to fill the vacancy on the County Council left by Papcek’s resignation.
Since it is an at-large seat, any Republican who lives in the county can put their hat in the ring and declare their candidacy to Jack. The deadline to do so is 72 hours before the caucus.
Papacek has been a staple of county government since the early 1980s.
He has served on the County Council almost continuously since 1982, with just two years off the council after losing to current councilman John Roberts, R-district one, in the 2010 District 1 Republican primary.
In 2012, Papacek would run for and win one of the three at-large seats. Before the County Council, he served two terms on the Kokomo City Council.
Papacek holds a business degree from Indiana University Kokomo and was a former president and CEO of Haynes Community Federal Credit Union.
He translated his experience in business and finance to county government where he was often an integral part of the annual county budget process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.