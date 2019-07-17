The Kokomo Park Band will offer a petting zoo at its concert tonight to encourage children's interest in music, but there won't be any animals.
The band is opening its event with an "Instrument Petting Zoo" at 7 p.m. at Highland Park, according to a press release. The petting zoo, so to speak, will give kids the chance to try out various instruments, provided by Sound of Music, with band member supervision.
While the weekly summer concerts always welcome children, even providing coloring sheets and crayons, this week's show caters to kids of all ages. The Kokomo Marching Wildcats will perform at 7:25 p.m. with music from their 2019 competition show, "Mother Nature," according to the release.
The KHS band, directed by John Pinson, Justin Ekstrom, Brandon Anderson and Dylan Humburg, is a recipient of this year's ISSMA All Music Award. The band has appeared at the Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. and is preparing for Indiana State Fair Band Day where it has placed in the top four for the last four years. Last year, the KHS Concert Band performed in Shanghai, China, according to the release.
At 8 p.m., the KPB brass band will present "A Touch of Brass."
KPB’s Artistic Director Professor Jay Gephart, director of bands at Purdue University, will conduct. The event is free and will feature the KPB Brass Band, and euphonium soloists Glenn Welch and Todd McCready.
In the event of rain, the event will move to the Kokomo High School Auditorium. Location changes are available via text alerts. To subscribe, text the message “@kpband” to the number 81010. Visit www.kokomoparkband.org for more information.
