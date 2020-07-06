Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kokomo Park Band has suspended its upcoming July concerts.
The band announced the decision in a press release last week following “recommendations released over the last few days regarding the risks specifically related to playing wind instruments,” according to the release.
"The members of the Kokomo Park Band have a passion for playing every summer, but our love and concern for our audience as well as our fellow musicians and their families must take precedence," Kokomo Park Band manager Keith Whitford said in an email. "We want everyone to be safe and healthy and would never forgive ourselves if we would inadvertently put anyone at risk."
Kokomo Park Band still plans to perform its scheduled concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in Highland Park, according to Whitford.
