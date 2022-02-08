The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department saw overall program attendance and revenue increase in 2021 compared to 2020, thanks to fewer restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
Attendance at all the city Parks and Recreation events and venues — including Kokomo Beach, city movie nights and more — totaled 68,386, and revenues totaled $316,167, according to the department’s 2021 Annual Report distributed at Tuesday’s Park Board meeting.
The city’s water park did much of the heavy lifting in both those attendance and revenue numbers.
In 2021, Kokomo Beach saw $50,408 visitors and $208,780.25 in revenue. Both those numbers are higher than 2020 numbers of 41,532 and $169,989.25, respectively, when the pandemic caused the water park to open later in the year than it usually would and implement capacity caps.
The department’s attendance and revenue numbers are less than its 2019 numbers, though. In 2019, total revenues were $402,278.25, with revenue from Kokomo Beach at $284,612.88. Attendance at the water park in 2019 (63,930) was also higher than 2021.
While the Parks and Recreation Department receives revenue from its facilities and sports tournaments, its primary source of revenue is tax money the city collects and budgets each year.
