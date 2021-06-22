The Kokomo Police Department now has the power to remove someone from any of the city’s nearly 40 parks without receiving permission beforehand from the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department.
The city’s park board Monday at a special meeting unanimously approved a resolution designating KPD as the parks department’s “agent for limited purpose of denying entry.” In layman terms, KPD now has permission in all cases to force a person to leave a park — and arrest them if they refuse to leave — if said person is violating the city’s code of ordinances pertaining to its parks or for “any other lawful purpose deemed necessary.”
Didn’t KPD have the power to do that already? It was a question asked by parks board member Dave Emry.
“It’s arguable whether the Kokomo Police Department already has that right,” City Attorney TJ Rethlake told the parks board. “This just solidifies and makes it crystal clear that they’re (KPD) appointed as an agent, and so if they find something that’s occurring that shouldn't be, they don’t have to go to Torrey (Roe, parks department superintendent) every time to make sure that person is removed from the property.”
Previously, KPD would have to get verbal permission from the parks department to remove or arrest anyone doing something illegal or unruly in a city park. Now, with this resolution passed, KPD can act as it sees fit without permission beforehand. The department has had similar arrangements in the past with local school corporations and the Markland Mall.
The resolution is effective immediately and indefinitely until revoked by the park board.
The park board’s decision comes nearly a week after a shooting at Kokomo Beach injured one juvenile and follows an uptick in reports of juvenile-related issues in or around the Foster Park area this year. Police said last week the recent shooting at Kokomo Beach may have been linked to a fight that happened earlier in the day between at least five juveniles.
Back in March, police arrested two teenagers they believe were connected to fights inside the park, one of which was recorded and publicly shared throughout social media at the time.
KPD then issued a statement surrounding those incidents, urging parents to be vigilant when it came to knowing where their children were and what they were doing when not in their presence.
Those previous incidents, along with Tuesday’s latest one, has also now prompted extra security around the Foster Park area and at Kokomo Beach, where KPD officers are now standing at the entrance, checking patrons’ bags and using metal detecting wands if needed.
KPD Chief Doug Stout said Monday that officers are working overtime to provide the increased police presence.
“This is the path we all need to go down right now to keep the parks as safe and welcoming to the public as possible so that the citizens aren’t losing any of these great amenities,” Stout said. “Unfortunately, as we continue to build manpower in our department, this is all on overtime at the cost of the taxpayers. However, I believe those that use the parks would not have any question as to why tax dollars are being spent to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Stout added that the security cameras within Kokomo Beach were crucial in identifying the juveniles involved in this month's shooting. Since then, security cameras have now been placed outside the facility.
This is not the first time the city has bolstered security around its parks and trails.
Mayor Tyler Moore said last year the city spent $364,000 on 111 cameras placed along city trails and at the intersections near the city's parks.
