Fun and frights await as the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department prepares for a trio of Halloween events.
They include:
Pumpkin painting
With Halloween right around the corner, the parks & rec department will be hosting pumpkin painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 19, at the Kirkendall Nature Center located in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Rd, Kokomo.
This program is free to children of all ages. While registration is not required, a press release encourages those interested to come early “for the best selection of pumpkins.” Attendees may also bring their own pumpkin for painting. Parks department staff will be on hand to assist with distributing all the supplies needed to help children create a mini-masterpiece.
For more information regarding pumpkin painting, contact the parks department office at 765-456-7275 or visit the department’s page on the city’s website at www.cityofkokomo.org.
Haunted trail walk
On Oct. 26, from 6-8:30 p.m., the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual haunted trail walk. The haunted trail is located in Jackson Morrow Park and covers a section of the walk path that is located in the wooded area.
The Kirkendall Nature Center will host an open house during the trail walk. Entry to the haunted trail walk and the nature center is free.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and are encouraged to attend in costume. Due to the darkness of the trails it is suggested a flashlight is brought. It is also recommended that younger children who do not want to be scared come between 6-6:45 p.m., when there is still daylight.
Movie night
Also on the Oct. 26, “Scooby Doo and the Ghoul School” will be shown on a large screen between the Kirkendall Center and the playground. The movie will start immediately following the trail walk at 8:30 p.m. The movie screening is free and open to the public but children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Those who attend the movie screening are asked to bring their own chairs or a blanket for seating.
