Kokomo’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced a group of events scheduled for the next two weeks.
They include:
Movie night
The parks and rec department at 9 p.m. Saturday will host Movie Night in Foster Park. Featured will be “The Wizard of Oz” on a large screen within the park.
The movie is free and open to the public but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Viewers are asked to bring their own chair or lawn blanket and snacks to “enjoy a classic movie under the stars.”
‘Snakehead Ed’
The city has also announced an interactive snake show from Ed “Snakehead Ed” Ferrer that will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park.
A media release from the parks and rec department notes that Snakehead Ed will bring snakes from Africa, Asia, Australia, South America and North America. Ed will teach about snakes in what is being called an interactive learning “close encounter.”
The program is free and open to the public.
Pooches in the Pool
Once again Kokomo Beach is hosting the annual Pooches in the Pool Day – the one day each year dogs are allowed to go for a swim in the local pool.
Pooches will take place on Kokomo Beach’s final day, from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18, when dogs will be allowed to be off-leash inside Kokomo Beach.
The gates will be closed to public swimming, while the leisure pool will be open to dogs, according to the parks and rec department.
The cost is $5 per dog. One dog per person is allowed, and pet owners are not allowed to swim with their dogs.
Clean-up bags and disinfectant water will be available for the inevitable moments of dog relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.