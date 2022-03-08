With spring and warmer weather on the horizon, the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is working on a few improvement projects for Kokomo Municipal Stadium and Highland Park.
The downtown ballpark will receive a new exterior paint job in areas that need it. Torrey Roe, Parks superintendent, said that includes under the awning near the stadium entrance and the roofs of the upstairs party decks.
“It’s eight years old and there’s a lot of chipping going on,” Roe said.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety awarded the project to Puma Cub Properties for $146,279. The contractor is currently doing prep work at the stadium and will begin actually painting in the near future.
Roe said the painting project should be done by mid-May before the start of the Kokomo Jackrabbits season.
Highland Park restrooms
The main restrooms at Highland Park will soon be able to be used all year.
The city will install heaters in the restroom, which is located between the playground and CFD Investments Stadium, that will keep the structure warm during the colder months and will be doing away for good with the portable toilets that it places out there during the winter months.
The project has not been done as quickly as originally hoped, as crews have been searching for weeks to find a water line to tap into so the restrooms can be on its own water line. Roe said crews finally found the water line this past Sunday, so the restroom should be open and ready for all-year use within the next month.
“Highland Park is used year-round. There’s walkers every day,” Roe said about the need for year round restrooms at the city park. “When the weather’s 35 to 40 degrees, there’s kids on the playground in the winter, so it’s something we noticed we’ve needed for a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.