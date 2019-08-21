TIPTON – Indiana 28 through Tipton will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting next week, following a total closure of the highway west of U.S. 31.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lanes will be closed intermittently beginning the week of Aug. 26 for a resurfacing project through town. Crews will be working eastbound first, then flip around the next day and do westbound lanes.
The eastbound road will be restricted to one lane between 4th Street and West Street. The westbound portion of the highway will be restricted to one lane between West Street and Sweetland Avenue.
Crews will be working during the day from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During paving operations, Indiana 28 will have limited access. Local roads that will not have access to the highway during paving operations are Sweetland Avenue, 4th Street, 3rd Street, 2nd Street, 1st Street, Kentucky Avenue, Columbia Avenue and South Conde Street.
INDOT asks drivers to slow down in work zones and drive without distractions. During the intermittent lane closures, there could be delays in the area.
Construction comes on the heels of another project on Indiana 28 that has closed the highway about 4 miles west of Tipton from U.S. 31 to Tipton County Road 1375 East. Traffic was blocked on the road starting July 29. The highway should reopen on Sept. 16.
