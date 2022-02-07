PERU — Kloee Cassel, a senior at Peru High School, said she wants to wake people up and change people’s minds about the environmental problems facing the world.
But she doesn’t want to argue about it. Instead, she’ll let her photos do the talking.
And one of those photos is now in the running to be named one of the best pieces of student art in the nation.
The piece is called “Floating Carcinogens.” It depicts another student at the high school floating in a pool filled with bottle caps and plastic lids. A plastic bottle pump hangs from his mouth.
The photo won the American Vision Award at the Regional Scholastics Art and Writing competition. It’s the highest award at the show, with only five out of 1,630 student entries selected.
Now, the piece is heading to New York City for the national competition and has a good shot to be named one of the best pieces in the country.
Peru Art Teacher Mike Applegate, who teachers Cassel in the AP art class, said that out of the five regional works given the American Vision Award, one will automatically be selected as a national winner.
Cassel took the picture as part of Applegate’s class. Each student had to submit a portfolio of six pieces for their final assignment that all focus on one topic. Cassel said she’s been passionate about environmental issues, so she decided to focus her work on that topic.
“I just wanted to do something that could actually make people see something different and do something that could change their mind,” she said. “I wanted to use my art to change someone’s mind.”
The idea for a pool full of plastic came after the school’s environmental studies teacher, Nathan Patterson, mentioned he had two 55-gallon bags of bottle caps.
Cassel said she was struck by the idea of having someone floating in all of them to draw attention to a small piece of plastic that most people don’t ever think about.
“I thought it would be a cool idea to have somebody ‘swimming in plastic,’” she said. “Bottle caps are a piece of plastic that has impact way more than we think.”
Cassel ended up dumping one 55-gallon bag into Applegate’s kiddie pool, and then adding water. She arranged the plastic on and around the student until she had the exact photo she wanted.
Applegate said other students have tackled environmental issues in their art, but they usually lack that creative spark that really set them apart. That wasn’t the case for “Floating Carcinogens.”
“This photo’s creativity is way out there,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic shot. The image is screaming to people that we need to save our planet. We need to start thinking about what’s going on.”
Another of Cassel’s photos also won a silver award at the regional competition. That one is called “Baby Got Wrapped,” and depicts a girl holding a plastic baby while they are both completely encased in plastic wrap.
Cassel she she’s proud of her work, but never expected to win the top award at the competition. When Applegate told her about it, she said she couldn’t believe it.
“I told Applegate, ‘No way,’” Cassel said. “I thought he was actually lying to me. But surprisingly he wasn’t. My parents were beyond ecstatic.”
But whatever happens at the national competition, Cassel won’t give up on art. She said she’s studying nursing next year at Ball State University, but plans to take as many art classes as she can.
“I really want to keep doing it, because I really enjoy doing art,” Cassel said. “It’s been a side hobby since I was really young.”
