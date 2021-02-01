PERU - The city of Peru is offering 30 residential lots to the highest bidder, as part of one of the largest sales in years of city-owned property.
Building Commissioner Ron Dausch said the city has acquired the lots over the last few years after property owners either abandoned the property or deeded it over to the city.
In many instances, the city was forced to demolish dilapidated homes on the lots, and have been maintaining them ever since. Dausch said it has cost the city up to $50,000 a year to keep the lots mowed and in good order.
Now, the city hopes to sell the properties to get them back on the tax roll and out of city ownership. Dausch said the properties up for sale represent every vacant lot the city acquired through the building department.
"We shouldn't be in the real estate business," Dausch said. "A lot of these properties the city has owned for a while, so we're getting them out there so that people can buy them and build new homes on them."
Starting bids on all the properties are far below their assessed value. One lot on North Lafayette Street is valued at $5,100, but the starting bid has been placed at just under $1,200, potentially giving buyers a huge discount.
Dausch said the hope is that the low starting bids will entice people to put in an offer and get the lots out from under city ownership.
"Obviously, it's best if someone wants to put a home on it," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's about making more tax revenue and reducing our maintenance cost in keeping them up."
The total assessed value of all the properties together stands at more than $121,000. All properties are listed on the city's website. Bids must be placed by 4 p.m. March 2.
Dausch the sale of the properties was one of Mayor Miles Hewitt's major initiatives that they hoped to do last year, but was postponed to this year.
"It's one of the things the mayor wanted last year when he took office, but we couldn't get to it," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.