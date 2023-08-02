For half a million dollars, the Peru treaty home of Chief Richardville, the last chief of the Miami Nation and the man Howard County was originally named after, can be yours.
The Greek Revival-style brick house, located near the confluence of the Wabash and Mississinewa rivers just outside of Peru, was listed for sale this week for $499,000. The listing agent is Jill Miles of Miles Realty Group.
The 2,800-square-foot two-story four-bedroom, three-bath house, built in the 1820s maintains many of its old charms, including original woodworking, with the added benefits of modern living, such as central air and natural gas heating.
The first floor features three living spaces, a kitchen with Tiger Maple countertops, a dining room and multiple fireplaces. The staircase, with a solid wood handrail, leads you to the second floor where you’ll find the four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite.
The eight-acre property features a garden, a spring house with an active spring running through it, a frog pond, three-car garage with woodworking shop space, a fenced pasture for horses or other animals and a horse stable.
“Embrace the blend of history and modern comforts, all while enjoying the tranquility of a rural oasis close to town,” the listing reads. “Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to own a slice of history and create your own cherished memories for generations to come.”
Richardville was the chief of the Miami people from 1816 until his death in 1841. Before that, he earned a living as a fur trader in what is now Fort Wayne.
He has a mixed legacy among historians.
On one hand, Richardville and his associates delayed for decades the removal of the Miami people from their remaining land in Indiana — much longer than other Native American tribes who also lived in the region — and were able to negotiate that about half of the remaining Miami, including Richardville’s family, be able to stay in Indiana. The others were sent to Kansas and, later, Oklahoma.
At the same time, Richardville and associates became extremely rich from the money, tens of thousands of acres of land and homes they received due to the number of treaties he brokered with the U.S. government that ceded tribal land to the federal government and white settlers.
The Treaty of the Wabash in 1840 ceded the last of the Miami land in Indiana, called the “Big Miami Reserve.” The 176,000-acre reserve included present-day Howard County and parts of Tipton, Miami, Cass, Wabash, Madison, Clinton and Grant counties.
Richardville’s house in Peru was given to him by the U.S. government after signing one of the land-ceding treaties, according to the historical marker erected at the site in 1992. Richardville also had a treaty house in what is now Fort Wayne. That house is now owned by the Allen County Fort Wayne Historical Society.
After his death in 1841, Richardville left behind reportedly $200,000 in cash, roughly the equivalent of $7 million today.
Organized in 1844, Howard County was first known as Richardville County. Two years later, it was changed to Howard County, in honor of Gen. Tilghman Howard, a former U.S. representative and U.S. Attorney for Indiana who died in 1844.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is the fourth great-grandson of Richardville.
