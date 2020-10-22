PERU – Peru Community Schools is moving forward with consolidating its junior high classes into the high school building, in a move administrators say will allow for better programming and help offset declining enrollment.
The Peru School Board last month narrowly approved the project with a 4-3 vote to move seventh- and eighth-grade classes into the high school and close down the current junior high building, located just behind the high school.
Superintendent Sam Watkins said no decision has been made yet on what to do with the junior high building once it’s vacant.
He said construction should begin next summer to renovate 10 rooms at the high school that will become the new junior high. The project will also renovate entry and exit ways and current office areas to create additional space.
Watkins said once the project is complete, the two schools will have their own dedicated areas inside the facility, each with their own rooms, lockers, locker rooms and restrooms, as well as separate arrival, dismissal and lunch times. The project is estimated to cost around $4.5 million.
The decision to consolidate the schools came after a study committee determined the junior high was in dire need of repairs on the roof, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, food service, locker rooms, bathrooms and classrooms.
Watkins said it would have cost up to $11 million to make those repairs, and the district couldn’t afford the projects without raising taxes.
He said consolidating the schools was also necessary due to declining enrollment. He said in the last 30 years, the district has lost 900 students, with between 20 to 30 leaving on average every year. If those trends continue, the district will have fewer than 250 students in three years.
“This project has been out of necessity, not just wanting,” Watkins said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “It’s been a hard, hard decision for this board.”
But once the project is complete, he said, it will better serve all seventh through 12th grade students by using current staff to offer more programs and classes, including remedial and advanced-placement classes. Watkins said they could also potentially offer more high school credits to students at a younger age.
The renovation project is set to be completed sometime during the 2021-2022 school year. The schools will be fully consolidated by the 2022-2023 school year, when the class of 2028 would start seventh grade inside the new junior high area.
The school board on Tuesday narrowly approved the steps necessary for the district to issue bonds to pay for the project. Watkins said payment for the project will be structured so taxes won’t increase. He said interest rates are also low, which will allow the district to complete more updates at a lower cost.
