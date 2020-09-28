PERU – The Peru Public Library Board on Thursday voted to reverse its decision to not allow the placement of a statue of a famous hometown suffragist on grounds of the library, which drew push back from some Peru City Council members earlier this month.
The library board voted to now allow the placement of a life-sized bronze statue of Marie Stuart Edwards, who was a leading advocate in Indiana for the women’s suffrage movement and the first woman to serve on the Peru Library Board and Peru school board.
The funding for the statue comes as part of a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant, which is offered through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the nonprofit group Indiana Humanities. Peru was one of only three communities to receive grant funding.
The plan from the beginning was to place the statue at the library, where the Peru branch of the Woman’s Franchise League of Indiana met in the 1910s.
But that plan was shot down earlier this month when the library board voted to not allow the statue to be placed on the grounds.
Library Board President Alison Paul, who voted in favor of putting the statue at the library, said the board members who opposed the idea did so because they didn’t think the library had enough money to maintain and keep up the statue.
“We do not have money to spare in our budget to take care of something of that value,” Paul said. “That was of great concern to the members of the board.”
That decision drew strong pushback from some members of the Peru City Council, which ended up voting during its regular meeting to take ownership of the statue. The council also voted unanimously that the statue would be placed at the library.
Councilwoman Betsy Edwards-Wolfe said she was embarrassed by the library board’s decision.
“I would feel 100% comfortable overriding the library board on this,” she said during the meeting “ … We’re one of only three counties who received this grant, and I think it’s embarrassing if we turn this gift down. I think we have no choice other than to accept this gift and put in on the library lawn.”
Councilwoman Kathleen Plothow said she believed it wouldn’t be hard to find funding for the maintenance and upkeep of the statue, and that wasn’t a valid reason for the library board voting against the placement of the statue.
“Personally, I’ll pay for it,” she said. “I would do that. But we don’t need to … There’s ways of doing this financially. No question.”
Regine Brindle, a library board member who was instrumental in securing the grant to buy the statue, told the council she was shocked that three library board members voted against the statue placement, and thanked the council for overriding the board’s decision.
“I can’t tell how grateful I feel tonight, because it’s been a roller coaster,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d end up with a no vote. It was a blow, so I really appreciate that you saw the importance of this woman.”
Library Board President Paul said Friday the board ended up voting to allow the statue to be placed at the property after the city agreed to take ownership of the statue and help fund its maintenance, along with financial assistance from other community organizations.
She said the board also had to vote to allow the city to put the statue at the library, which is not owned by the city, but is the actual property of the library.
“It’s not city property, it’s the library property, so they needed our permission to put the statue on our grounds,” Paul said. “At the time of the city vote, they did not know that. The assumption was that the library belongs to the city.”
Now that the statue will be placed at the library, Paul said, officials hope to use it to promote the library and the city while commemorating Edwards, who was instrumental in the national fight to gain women the right to vote.
Brindle said the new statue will depict Edwards as a young teen, standing by her bicycle, because Edwards was the first girl to ever ride a bike in Lafayette, where she was born. She said they are currently working to find an artist to create the statue, which they hope to install sometime in the next year.
The sculpture also will be the start of the Miami County Woman’s Suffrage Trail, which will consist of historic displays and plaques around the county honoring local women who played a unique role in women’s rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.