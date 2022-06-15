An Indiana State Police trooper Monday located and arrested a Peru man wanted on a felony arrest warrant for two counts of dealing methamphetamine and two charges for possession of methamphetamine, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
Wallace E. Taylor, 31, of Peru, was taken into custody Monday near 315 Blackhawk Court, after he was observed by Trooper Steven Glass, who knew Taylor had a Miami Superior Court II warrant for his arrest.
Taylor purportedly had approximately five grams of methamphetamine on him when he was arrested, per the release.
Taylor was incarcerated in Miami County Jail. Glass served him with the arrest warrant alleging two counts of dealing methamphetamine and two charges for possession of methamphetamine. Taylor also faces additional charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug.
