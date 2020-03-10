PERU — A Miami County man was recently arrested for what police believe is his role in the molestation of a 3-year-old girl.
Leslie Tousley, 59, Peru, is now facing charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, child molesting, a Level 4 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the child’s mother told police she learned that the alleged incident took place last month at Tousley’s residence.
The affidavit indicated that during the incident, Tousley allegedly removed the toddler’s underwear and touched the child’s genitalia.
The mother also told police that Tousley owned several firearms and threatened violence in the past if police were to ever show up at his door for any reason, the affidavit noted.
And when police arrived at Tousley’s residence to speak with him about the alleged molestation incident, the affidavit stated that officers could hear the slide of a gun being racked from inside the house.
A few minutes later, Tousley put the firearm down and spoke with authorities, agreeing to come to the police department at a later date for an official interview, court records noted.
Before that interview could occur, the mother of the child showed police a series of text messages from Tousley, which led to the discovery of a notebook where Tousley had written that he “will not go to prison for the rest of my life” because of the incident.
Believing that Tousley was suicidal, police then began to search for the man, eventually locating him at the intersection of Godfroy and Main streets in Peru, the affidavit stated
Tousley was apprehended at the scene, and he told authorities during that exchange that he had intended to kill himself with a firearm that police ended up locating in one of his pockets.
Tousley is currently being held at the Miami County jail on $75,000 surety, and he has a pretrial conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 30, in Miami Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.