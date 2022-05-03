PERU - Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a mild heart attack but continues to work while still receiving medical treatment.
Peru Building Commissioner Ron Dausch said Monday afternoon that Hewitt underwent a medical treatment following the heart attack, but is "doing much, much better."
He said Hewitt remains under medical supervision, but has been in contact with mayor's office every day and continues to run the department while delegating tasks to his assistant and others at City Hall.
"He's still working, just not in the office," Dausch said.
A post made Monday morning on the city's Facebook page said "As always, the Mayor remains in good spirits and looks forward to getting back to work for all of us."
Dausch said he anticipates Hewitt will be released from medical supervision and return to the office sometime this week or early next week.
