PERU – The Peru Police Department has been awarded a grant to conduct patrols targeting motorists who violate the state’s new law prohibiting drivers from holding a cellphone while operating a vehicle.
Beginning July 1, the new law bans holding or using a cellphone or telecommunications device for any reason while driving. Exceptions to the law include using Bluetooth or other hands-free system, or calling 911 for an emergency.
Now, Peru officers are using $4,000 in grant money from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to target motorists violating the law, or engaging in distracted and dangerous driving behaviors.
Officer Keith Smith, the department’s traffic safety coordinator who helps execute grant programs, said the patrols started this week targeting those violating the current law prohibiting texting and driving, and will continue the patrols once the new law takes effect.
He said officers will work in teams to observe those breaking the law, and then call them out to other marked units to initiate a traffic stop for the violation.
However, given that the law is new, officers will likely write far more warnings than citations, Smith said, but circumstances such as collisions, near-misses or repeat violations will be factors on whether officers issue a warning or citation.
In addition, no points will be assessed to a violator’s driver’s license for the first year as a grace period, he said.
Smith said the extra patrols will go a long way in reducing distracted driving in Peru, which is one of the most dangerous issues on the city’s roadways.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,477 fatalities were caused in 2015 in the U.S. as a direct result of distracted driving, with an additional 391,000 people injured.
“The Peru Police Department asks that you focus on the road, and remember that sending that text can wait,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.