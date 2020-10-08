PERU – Peru police officers will get a 6.5% pay raise next year as part of a major push by the city to fully staff the department, which is currently down seven officers.
The pay increase comes after the Peru City Council on Monday approved next year’s budget, which also includes higher wages for firefighters and employees in the mayor’s and clerk-treasurer’s offices.
Police will see by far the largest pay increase, but Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt told the council the move is necessary to draw more applicants to the severely understaffed department. The budget includes salaries for 28 officers, but there are currently six open positions, and another is also vacant due to an officer’s military deployment.
“We’ve got to find a way to get our police department up for the citizens of Peru,” he said. “… We’re trying to boost that up.”
Hewitt said the pay raise was made possible largely in part by the police department agreeing to do away with one position in order to free up that salary to distribute to the other officers.
He said he made the same offer to the fire department, which is fully staffed, to allow for a larger wage increase, but they declined to do away with a position.
That means firefighters will receive a 2% pay raise next year – a move that drew criticism from Councilwoman Kathleen Plothow. She said she believed firefighters should get a higher wage increase.
“I was really hoping we could do better by them,” Plothow said. “I’m really disappointed.”
Hewitt, who retired from the Peru Police Department last year before being elected mayor, said he’s received criticism from some residents saying he only gave the raise to officers because he used to be one. However, he said, that wasn’t true, and the raise was needed solely as a way to entice more officers to the department.
“The firemen are not being forgotten,” Hewitt said. “We don’t even know what we’re going to be dealing with next year because of COVID. We may, heaven forbid, be laying people off.”
The pay increase for officers comes as other cities around the area have also substantially boosted police pay to compete for qualified officers.
That’s because a new state law that took effect last year allows police departments to hire from a 50-mile radius from city limits. The law previously only allowed departments to hire from inside the county, or from adjoining counties.
The new law means departments have to compete harder for officers, who now have many more options on where to apply.
In Kokomo, the police force is set to see a 20% pay increase over the next three years that officials hope will draw more applicants, including more minority officers, to the department.
Peru police officers currently are some of the lowest paid in the state, according to former city administrations, even though officers all received a 1.5% pay raise in both 2017 and 2018, and some ranked officers had an even larger increase.
Besides raises for police and firefighters, next year’s budget also gives a 1% raise to Hewitt and the employees in his office. Clerk-Treasurer Susan Stanley and her employees will receive a 3% pay increase.
