An LGBT alliance organization is working to bring inclusivity to Peru.
Peru Pride Alliance (PPA) was founded by Justin Eikenberry and Josh Yoder, with the help of Mallory Helvie, in 2019. Eikenberry and Yoder said they decided to start the group after experiencing a direct need of LGBT acceptance in their community.
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate how far the LGBT community has come, Eikenberry said in an email.
“Pride means being proud of who we are and how far we have come as an inclusive (LGBT) community,” Eikenberry said. “Even more important in a rural area like Miami County. It’s important for everyone to see that they are valued and welcomed, even if they aren’t ready to ‘come out,’ per say.”
The organization began holding events for the community in 2019, and started holding drag shows in 2020. Eikenberry and Yoder also own Streaper’s Entertainment, which allows the organization to have a home base to hold such events. Eikenberry said Streaper’s has been hosted by the building’s owners, the Miami Nation of Indians, since 2011.
Earlier this year, Streaper’s opened the Myriad Room, a small venue that seats about 40 guests. It’s a space that is welcoming for all members of the LGBT community, as well as allies. The first Myriad Room event was a drag show on April 17. The shows are a staple of PPA, and the next show, which has already sold out, will be held June 19, Eikenberry said.
“Peru Pride Alliance wants everyone to know they are welcome and that any event PPA is coordinated with us a safe space to attend,” he said. “We even work with local authorities to set up security for our larger events to provide an even higher level of safety for those who are unsure. We are a judgement free organization.”
