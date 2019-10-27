PERU – A Peru property owner is suing the city after the board of building appeals said he was required to demolish two of his buildings or face a $5,000 fine.
George Oleszkewycz received orders from the Peru Building Department in August to repair and fix a slew of structural issues on his houses located at 214 W. 7th St., 182 W. 7th St. and 64 W. 7th St.
Oleszkewycz challenged the orders during a meeting last month of the Peru Board of Building Appeals. The board ended up voting that he must demolish two of the buildings and required him to submit a detailed timeline on when he would fix the third property.
The board also imposed a $5,000 fine on Oleszkewycz if he didn’t comply with the order, according to the lawsuit.
Oleszkewycz responded by filing a lawsuit in Miami Circuit Court against the board, the building commissioner and the building department, claiming the fine violated state code.
He also argued the city was requiring him to make repairs that were not related to the safety condition of the properties, such as repairing broken masonry around the foundation and hiring a licensed plumber to work on the sewage system.
Oleszkewycz asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the board’s decision and review the legality of the orders. He also asked for “just and proper relief in the premises.”
The city responded to the lawsuit by saying the properties were unsafe and unsanitary, and asked the judge to declare the structures public nuisances and allow the city to move forward with demolishing them.
However, the city admitted in its response that it did not put the telephone number of the enforcement authority on the notices issued to Oleszkewycz, which is required by state code.
