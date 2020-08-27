PERU – A Peru nonprofit has been awarded $35,000 to install historic markers and a bronze statue of a famous hometown suffragist, who was instrumental in winning women the right to vote.
Rediscover Downtown Peru was given the money to help pay for a life-size bronze statue of Marie Stuart Edwards that the group hopes will be placed on the grounds of the Peru Public Library.
Edwards, a mother who worked at her husband’s chair factory in Peru, was a leading advocate in Indiana for the women’s suffrage movement. She was a founding member of the local Peru branch of the Woman’s Franchise League of Indiana. In 1917, Edwards was elected president of the state league.
The next year, through her request, the league moved its headquarters from Indianapolis to Peru to make it easier for Edwards to run the organization.
Then, in February 1920, Edwards helped found the League of Women Voters. Within a year, around 2 million women had joined the nonpartisan organization that pushed to educate women about voting.
The new statue will depict Edwards as a young teen, standing by her bicycle. Regine Brindle, a board member with Miami County Worth Remembering, a nonprofit that partnered on the project, said that image was chosen because Edwards was the first girl to ever ride a bike in Lafayette, where she was born.
Brindle said they hope to put the statue at the library, because that’s where the local branch of the Woman’s Franchise League of Indiana formed and held its meetings. She said they are currently working to find an artist to create the statue, which they hope to install sometime in the next year.
The sculpture also will be the start of the Miami County Woman’s Suffrage Trail, which will consist of historic displays and plaques around the county honoring local women who played a unique role in women’s rights.
Brindle said those sites will include the location of the former Peru Republican newspaper, where the only feminist newspaper in the country was published during the Civil War. Another site will be the International Circus Hall of Fame to honor May Wirth, a horse rider and performer who was one of the Barnum and Bailey’s Circus Suffragettes.
Brindle said she believes the statue and historic markers will go a long way in raising awareness about the crucial role local women played in winning the right to vote.
“Women were not given the right to vote,” she said. “The right to vote was fought for. If you fight for something, it means it has value, and you need to stop and ask, ‘Why did these women fight so hard to be heard?’”
Jill Miles, vice president of Rediscover Downtown Peru, said she thinks people will be shocked to find out the important role Peru played in the national suffragist movement. She said she hopes the statue and suffragist trail inspire others in the community to take a stand on important issues.
“To find out that we impacted the entire nation is pretty remarkable, and I think it’s going to be impactful for young women here who maybe don’t think they have the voice they wished they had, but they really do,” she said.
The funding for the statue and trail markers comes as part of a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant, which is offered through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the nonprofit group Indiana Humanities.
The grants come as the nation celebrates the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and aims to support historic preservation work, public art and other projects that commemorate Indiana women’s history.
Angola and Michigan City also received grant funding to install statues and other art pieces celebrating local suffragists from their towns.
Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, said the art installations in Peru and other cities will help raise awareness about how Hoosier women helped win the right to vote 100 years ago.
“We are absolutely thrilled to support the telling of these lesser known but incredibly impactful stories and the extraordinary trailblazers behind them,” she said in a release. “These rich pieces of history woven into the fabric of our state deserve to be widely known and celebrated. We look forward to partnering with the grantees in their efforts to connect these stories with Hoosiers in their local communities, across the state and beyond.”
