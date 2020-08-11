PERU – The Peru Fire Department is moving forward with plans to transform a former commercial building into a fire station to replace its current north side facility, which officials say is beginning to deteriorate.
The Peru City Council last week approved a resolution allowing the fire department to begin final negotiations and appraisals on purchasing the former Fastenal building, located at 680 N. Broadway.
Assistant Fire Chief Robert Daine said the department plans on transforming the 4,000-square-foot facility into its secondary, north-end station.
The $400,000 project would renovate the building into living space for firefighters, including four full bunk rooms, two living rooms, a full kitchen and a large workout room. Another building would be added to house the fire engines and other equipment.
Daine told the council the fire department began looking to move out of its current north-side station at 127 E. Washington Ave. after discovering the building has major structural issues, including a sinking floor and failing roof joists.
“Major, major work has to be done to that structure to make it work,” he said.
The facility was originally constructed as a pole barn and office space, but the department renovated it in 2011 in order to house a fire truck that wouldn’t fit at its old location. Daine said it was meant to be a temporary move that lasted no more than four years.
Now, nine years later, with a deteriorating facility offering cramped living quarters, the department needs to move out, he said, noting the station is landlocked and can’t be added on to.
Fire Chief Erik Hawk said building a new fire station would come with at least a $1.5 million price tag that the department can’t afford. He said purchasing and renovating the Fastenal building is the best option they have.
“We’re just trying to look at saving money in the long run, and having something that looks nice and gives us easy access with a good location, and I think this building is the solution to our problem,” he told the council.
However, Councilman Steve Anderson said he had concerns about the building’s location, since it sits off the road and shares a large parking lot with an empty building that formerly housed a retail store.
“I know that building has been sitting empty for years, but if someone came in and purchased it and turned it into a Walmart, you’ll have all those cars out there while trying to get the trucks out on the road without having your own dedicated lane,” he said.
Hawk said the company that currently owns the Fastenal building would provide an easement of eight parking spaces in front of the facility that would allow the department to establish a dedicated lane out of the parking lot.
The fire department will now move forward with negotiating a price for the building. Daine said he anticipates the facility costing around $175,000. Another $225,000 would go towards renovating and expanding it.
The department’s main fire station is located at 85 W. Canal St., which houses all the administrative offices and nearly all of the fire trucks and other rescue equipment.
