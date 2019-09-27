PERU – A state trooper on Thursday afternoon saved the life of a 5-year-old Georgia boy who was traveling home with his family on U.S. 31 in Miami County after a vacation in Michigan.
Indiana State Police Trooper Ben Reason was driving to his Fulton County home after spending the day in Indianapolis at a police K-9 training when Miami County dispatchers broadcast a call about an unconscious and unresponsive 5-year-old boy.
Dispatchers said the child was inside a minivan that stopped on U.S. 31 near 900 North. Reason immediately responded to the call for help, arriving approximately 30 seconds after the dispatch.
Reason approached the minivan and found Maddox Gates, from Marietta, Georgia, being held by his mother. Maddox’s eyes were rolled back in his head and his jaw was clenched shut and could not be opened. He was also turning blue.
Police say Reason did a quick assessment on the child and determined Maddox had an airway obstruction. He then performed the Heimlich maneuver, causing the child to throw up whatever was lodged in his throat.
Reason continued to clear the child’s mouth, and Maddox slowly became more responsive. The trooper remained at the scene until firefighters from the Denver Volunteer Fire Department arrived and provided oxygen and further care.
The boy was then transported by ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru.
Police said Friday Maddox has been released from the hospital and is doing well, and the family continued their trip home to Georgia on Friday morning.
Reason has served seven years with the Indiana State Police. He is assigned to the Indiana State Police Special Operations Section as K-9 handler for the Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT).
Troopers receive first aid training every two years, which includes cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the Heimlich maneuver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.