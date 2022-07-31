PERU — The Peru Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special use variance to allow a resident to operate an online gun store from her home, which is located in a subdivision near U.S. 31.
Tara Lohse told the Board on Wednesday her business would be about 90% online and include shipping guns direct to customers.
However, she anticipated one or two customers a month may come to her home, located in the Wabash River Estates subdivision, to directly purchase a weapon or fill out required paperwork.
Lohse told the Board she has a large, biometric safe that is bolted to the ground in which to store the firearms, and has two years experience operating a gun shop.
Board President Joe Molyneux said after reviewing the request that it was one of the most thorough ever presented for a special use variance.
“I must admit, this is one of the most impressive displays I have ever seen,” he said. “She has all her ducks in a row completely.”
The Board voted 3-0 to approve the variance. Two members were not present at the meeting.
Lohse did not say when her gun store would open, but said she could now apply for a required permit following the Board’s approval of the special use variance.
