PERU — The Scratching Post Cat Rescue is in the midst of a significant expansion. But with it comes a greater need to raise funds.
The nonprofit is moving to 104 S. Miami St., Peru, it announced earlier this month on its Facebook page. The new space is more than double the floor space that the nonprofit currently operates in at 600 Chili Ave. As such, it will better handle the scope of the organization’s continuing growth.
“The need in Miami County to shelter cats is so great, we’re bursting at the seams at our old location,” Shelley Shircliff, the nonprofit’s founder, said. “We were struggling to meet the need.”
Specifically, the new building will now allow the Scratching Post to have a dedicated quarantine area for new cats where the health of the animal can be assessed, a larger nursery, a dedicated sick room for injured and sick cats, a dedicated reception area and an area where people can play with a cat privately.
“It’s exciting,” Shircliff said of the new building.
With the excitement about expansion, though, comes an increased need for fundraising efforts as expenses are now greater than they used to be. The Scratching Post relies solely on donations and volunteers to keep it open.
Even with the increased expenses, it is choosing to maintain its low adoption fees, which are under $100.
“Having a pet is really important,” Shircliff said. “It’s important for your mental health, your happiness. It should be affordable.”
When Shircliff started the Scratching Post in 2013, it was filling a need in the county. While Miami County has a humane society, it exclusively shelters dogs.
For a decade before opening the Scratching Post, Shircliff opened her home to abandoned and feral cats. The city of Peru’s stray and feral cat issue was so prevalent, it became a hot button issue in the 2015 mayoral race.
The need for a shelter that houses cats is still high.
The rescue has more than 180 cats. Last year, 333 cats passed through the businesses’ doors; 142 of them were adopted. This year, there have already been more than 80 adoptions, putting The Scratching Post well on pace to eclipse its 2022 numbers.
Shircliff said the rescue gets around two dozen calls a day about orphan kittens, cats that have been abandoned and feral cats. The rescue spays and neuters more than 30 cats a month.
“If we close, there would be nothing for cats in this community,” Shircliff said.
