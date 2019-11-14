The Kokomo City Plan Commission this week pushed forward projects that will bring a new parking garage to the city’s downtown and a housing development for homeless families to the near east side.
Plan Commission members first voted unanimously to give development plan approval to the parking garage that will be built on the northwest corner of Union and Superior streets. The garage is part of a major project that will bring a hotel and conference center to the city’s center.
It will include 189 standard parking spaces and six ADA-compliant spaces, along with 2,200 square feet of retail space, according to information provided during the Plan Commission meeting. The garage will be built on what is currently a surface parking lot.
Kokomo Deputy Mayor David Tharp, meanwhile, said Thursday that “nothing firm” has emerged yet about possible commercial tenants.
The city has announced plans to spend around $6.5 million in cash on the four-level parking garage, which Mayor Greg Goodnight has said will break ground before the end of this year. The only thing left after development plan approval is for builders to obtain the necessary permits before starting construction.
News broke in October that Envoy Companies had signed on to develop the hotel and conference center, along with the parking garage slated to be built across Superior Street from the project.
Envoy is the third developer to be publicly attached to the large-scale, multi-million-dollar development since its initial announcement in July 2018.
Envoy also developed downtown’s existing parking garage and its top-floor apartments, The Lofts at Union Street.
“This will be a public parking garage, available for all to use,” said Kokomo City Controller Randy Morris in previous comments to the Tribune.
“The new mixed-use parking garage will allow the conference center to be marketed for more events while providing additional parking opportunities for visitors to high school sporting events, Jackrabbits games, concerts in the park, the Automotive Museum, and our downtown businesses.”
Sargent Place
Plan Commission members also gave development plan approval to Sargent Place, a $7.5 million, 35-unit housing development planned as a three-story complex offered to homeless families in need of affordable housing and substance abuse and mental health treatment.
It will be located at the corner of Purdum and Monroe streets.
Developing the project is Advantix Development Company. Advantix representatives have said the project is slated to be completed by the end of 2020, with units expected to be leased in 2021.
Both Four County Counseling Center, which offers mental health and addiction services, and Kokomo Housing Authority are considered partners in the project; case management and wraparound and support services will be available to people living in the development.
The project, named after former Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Bob Sargent, who passed away in late October, has received pushback from neighborhood residents worried the project will stigmatize the area and cause safety concerns.
Others have pointed out how vital and needed supportive housing is for families experiencing drug addiction and homelessness. The low-income housing project, which has received state tax credits, will provide a broad array of services to families with the goal of getting them back on their feet, out of the facility and into stable, productive lives, say advocates.
Gas station
Plan Commission members gave a unanimous favorable recommendation to a rezoning at the intersection of Center Road and Ind. 931 for a project that will revamp a longtime closed gas station.
Malik Zia, who already operates two gas stations in Kokomo, plans to spend roughly $250,000 to remodel a former Shell gas station that he said has been closed since 2010.
Zia, who did not provide a timeline for the project, said he will open a gas station and convenience store at the site, which sits next to Cone Palace.
The rezoning, meant to move the site from small-to-medium scale general commercial to medium-to-large scale general commercial to catch up with city ordinance changes regarding properties with gas pumps, will next be voted on by the Kokomo Common Council.
