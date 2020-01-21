A group of prominent Kokomo projects either progressed or were OK’d last week by the Kokomo City Plan Commission, bringing initiatives ranging from downtown apartments to a new credit union branch closer to fruition.
The meeting – which featured conversation centered on downtown parking and the reveal of an incoming model-homes site on Kokomo’s southeast side – also outlined a cohort of projects expected to both reshape city lots and continue a vital service for the needy.
The project gaining the most attention was a planned apartment complex slated for a space across from Foster Park. Rezoning for the land gained a unanimous favorable recommendation from Plan Commission members.
The development is expected to bring a two-story, 16-unit apartment complex to the 400 block of West Superior Street, at the site of the former Turner MFG Co. building. It is planned as a mix of eight two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom apartments.
The rezoning would take it from a commercial classification to multifamily residential; the Common Council will likely vote on this rezoning and others addressed by the Plan Commission at its Jan. 27 meeting.
Scott Pitcher, who heads Fortune Companies, told the Tribune in December that the project will be similar to what his company is building at the corner of Apperson Way and Sycamore Street on the other side of downtown, citing the need for more workforce, or middle-income, housing in the city’s center.
Construction on the project, noted Pitcher, is anticipated to begin in March and last 18 months. It will cost more than $1.5 million.
Property records show the land is now owned by the Kokomo Community Development Corp., although Pitcher has said the CDC will give him the property.
City records, meanwhile, show that late last year the Kokomo Redevelopment Commission OK’d a grant of $490,000 in Tax Increment Financing revenue to the CDC, which agreed to provide the funding to Kokomo Superior Apartments LLC, run by Pitcher, in the form of a forgivable loan.
The project, however, has received push-back related to parking and traffic from two nearby businesses.
While a parking lot would bring 24 off-street spaces to the complex, worries were expressed to the Plan Commission about the lot not being enough.
The project will require an appearance at the Kokomo City Board of Zoning Appeals on Feb. 4 to receive a parking variance, as city code requires two spaces for each apartment unit. This means the plan to have a lot with fewer than 32 parking spaces will need to be OK’d by the BZA.
In conjunction, James E. Meck III, who owns Crazy J’s Ice Cream Bar, expressed consternation that parking along Superior Street will be taken up by residents from the incoming complex.
“That parking is customer parking and park-use parking. Not residential parking,” said Meck, who worried parking will become too sparse in front of his shop, Foster Park and Rhum Academy, and that traffic congestion will worsen in the early evenings.
He worries the apartment development could change “the whole complexion of my neighborhood and the people and the property values of those.”
Gary Rhum, the owner of Rhum Academy, said existing traffic can already get “aggressive” on Superior Street, an area that often sees groups of children.
“I have 14 people that depend on that place for work, and that’s really important to me. We have over 250 students who come there every week. That’s important to you, it’s important to all of us. I don’t want to see anything that will jeopardize that,” he noted, expressing concern about the area being “devalued.”
Some Plan Commission officials, including Executive Director Greg Sheline and City Engineer Carey Stranahan, tried to calm their concerns.
Sheline, for instance, pointed out that four apartments would only be roughly 500 square feet, likely meaning only one person would live in the unit.
“You’re assuming that there’s going to be 32 parking spaces always being used, and I’m not so sure that that’s the case,” said Sheline. “And my other answer to that is, whether we all like it or not, that is public parking along there. It always has been, it always will be.”
He noted, as well, that the city last updated its parking standards in 2003, “which was before we tried to get into walkable cities and things of that nature,” calling it “outdated to some degree.”
Stranahan, meanwhile, pointed out that since the spots on Superior Street are on-street, there are typically “ways that we can address parking” with various restrictions to ensure available spots for customers.
They also explained that minimum-parking variances have previously been approved for numerous existing apartment projects, including 306 Riverfront District and Indiana University Kokomo student housing.
“Those variances, I don’t feel like have caused a parking problem, in general,” remarked Stranahan, who said he would be willing to do a speed study in the area to show “the work that we’ve done and how we’ve slowed traffic down in that area.”
While Stranahan estimated there are 3,000 cars that drive the street each day, meaning apartment residents wouldn’t add much volume, he said any additional traffic would be likely to combat the speed concerns expressed by Rhum.
“As much as it seems counter-intuitive, when you have more traffic, you do reduce speed. It’s just how it works,” he added, a trend that includes the amount of cars parked on the street.
Fortune Companies architectural designer Matt Johnson was asked at one point whether the amount of units could be reduced. He said the project could not be altered.
“We worked closely with the city and the Mayor’s office to come up with the balance of the required units in that area, and it made the most sense when we got to this number,” he said, referencing the work Fortune Companies did with the Goodnight administration.
The project will also require development plan approval from the Plan Commission at a later date.
Model homes
A plan was revealed at the meeting to bring a manufactured housing dealership to 1401 E. Hoffer St.
Paul Wyman, principal broker of the Wyman Group, presented the case to Plan Commission members. He said the property’s owners, listed on a meeting agenda as 123 Superior LLC, have an agreement in place with Preferred Living Homes, which works primarily out of Tennessee.
“The plan would be to have a model home at this location and possibly up to another three, four or five other homes that people could take a look at as part of the dealership,” described Wyman.
“These are homes that are factory-built, so if an individual has some land, an acre or two out in the county, and this is a type of home that they would desire, they could go to this location, purchase from the dealership, be built in a factory, brought into their location.”
Wyman said other options would include “anybody who currently lives in a mobile home park that would like to upgrade to the homes that they’re offering.”
He called it “an exciting opportunity for our community to have another form of housing inventory available to purchase.”
Plan Commission members ultimately gave a favorable recommendation for a rezoning at the site from office commercial to small-to-medium-scale general commercial.
St. Vincent de Paul
Given another favorable recommendation was a rezoning – from urban residential to institutional use – for a house at 1207 N. Armstrong St., the latest site of the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and thrift store.
The approval, technically given to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, moves forward a formal OK for the nonprofit to operate at the site.
The Tribune first reported in November that volunteers had spent a couple of weeks moving food, clothing and other items into the new store, which now sits directly behind St. Patrick Catholic Church. It is St. Vincent de Paul’s third home since spring 2019.
Tuesday, however, meant the formal approval process is moving forward for its current home, on North Armstrong Street. The food pantry-thrift store has been operational following its move late last year.
Wyman, who presented the case to the Plan Commission, said the diocese purchased the property – records show it paid $73,000 in 2018 – to originally be part of the nearby St. Patrick Church campus and “have it in their inventory for a potential future expansion.
When the food pantry, a ministry of both St. Patrick and Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, needed a home, said Wyman, the pairing made sense.
“As we were looking around for locations for them and realized that the church still had this house available that they were not utilizing, we went and took a look at it. And it really did work,” said Wyman.
“The St. Vincent de Paul store serves a lot of people here on the north end of town. … The location was really perfect for them to continue their ministry. We met with a lot of neighbors in the area; the neighbors were very excited to have that ministry come there as part of the church.”
Since the site was zoned residential, however, a change was required to allow its current use.
Kokomo City Plan Commission Executive Director Greg Sheline described the move as “making this legal. The church does already own the property, so it makes sense to make it institutional so they can continue to operate the thrift store.”
Solidarity
Plan Commission members also gave unanimous approval to a development plan for a new standalone Solidarity Federal Credit Union branch at 214 N. Dixon Road.
Melissa Domingues, president and CEO of Solidarity, told the Tribune that the credit union’s plan for the southeast corner of Dixon Road and Jefferson Street is to build a full-service, free-standing branch.
The roughly 3,800-square-foot building will replace the branch located in Dixon Square.
“It will have a drive-thru, full-service ATM (includes envelope-free deposits), safe deposit boxes, a Consumer Lending Employee, and a Mortgage Lending Employee. Our current branch staff will move to the new location, and the current location will close,” said Domingues in an email.
The south side of Jefferson Street is also expected to receive a sidewalk extension.
