The annual Play on Kokomo photo contest is returning.

The competition, being held the the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department in honor of July being Park and Recreation Month, runs through the month of July. Residents can enter by taking a photo at your favorite city park, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park or any of the local trails, showing how you “Play on Kokomo.”

The contest begins Saturday, July 1, 2023 and photos must be posted to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with proper hashtag -- #PlayOnKokomo2023 -- by Aug. 1. Submitted photos must have the hashtag in order to be considered.

The top 15 photos will be selected by the Kokomo Parks Department. The Kokomo Parks Board will then select three winners. The first place winner will receive two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2024 season along with 35 day passes. The second place winner will get two season passes for the 2024 season to Kokomo Beach, and the third place winner will receive one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2024.

“This contest is a tremendous success each year,” Torrey Roe, parks superintendent said a release. “More than 200 photos are usually submitted that show off our parks and trails, along with Kokomo Beach.”

Photographer/Copyright

Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Do not submit a photo taken by someone other than you. You must be the sole owner of the copyright of any image submitted. Your submission of the photo and entry form is your guarantee that you are the author and copyright holder of the photo.

Ownership/Use Rights

Photographers retain the copyright to their photographs. By entering the contest, photographers agree to have their submitted photograph displayed on the City of Kokomo Facebook page or website. Entries, including nonwinning entries, may be selected for promotional use by the city of Kokomo.